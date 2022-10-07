As far as the CAL league year is concerned, it was a fitting end on the links for Ricky Gardella, Connor Houlihan and the Triton golf team.
Our reigning Daily News MVP, Gardella finished second overall with 62 Stableford points at Thursday’s Cape Ann League Championship at Far Corner Golf Course. There were no birdies on the card, but Gardella kept the ship steady and avoided the big numbers — carding a stroke play score of 77. His teammate, Houlihan, was right behind in sixth place with 51 points.
Both finished inside the top-10 to earn All-CAL status.
“I didn’t have any birdies today, but I had a lot of opportunities,” said Gardella. “I would say that today my ball-striking was really good, so that helped me keep a decent round even though I wasn’t scoring as well as I would’ve liked.”
For a quick reminder, each school sends its top two golfers to compete in the CAL Open. It is a strictly individual event, but there is still school pride when it comes to where each golfer places.
And this fall, the Vikings (14-0) have a lot to be proud about.
As you can see from the sequence of numbers following their nickname, the Vikings were able to complete an undefeated year in the CAL. For the six seniors on the team in Gardella, brothers Connor and Griffin Houlihan, Braeden McDonald, Gavin Colby and Quinn Fidler, that was a massive point of emphasis coming into the year.
Flash back to 2019, when all those guys were just exciting young freshmen, and Triton also completed an undefeated year in the CAL. It was a feeling the Vikings wanted to replicate again, but, with basically the same roster, weren’t able to accomplish last year in 2021.
“We kind of had a dissapointing season last year, lost a couple of matches in the league with pretty much the exact same roster we have this year,” said Gardella. “So we knew that coming in, this year was going to be our year to go undefeated again. We knew we had the talent to do it.”
Well, to their credit, the Vikings got it done.
There is still the all-important River Rival tournament between Triton, Newburyport, Pentucket and Amesbury next week leading up to the Division 3 State Meet. But, to bookend their high school careers with undefeated seasons as freshmen and seniors is something the Vikings will remember for quite some time.
Oh yeah, and their coach, Ryan Sheehan, was also awarded CAL Coach of the Year during Thursday’s meet.
“It was an awesome day and an awesome regular season,” said Gardella. “It was a complete team effort all year. We have depth from the No. 1 spot all the way down to the No. 8 spot. It was definitely a goal to go undefeated and we were all glad that we were able to get it done.
“It feels good to start and end the high school career with a familiar story.”
