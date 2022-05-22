For many on the Newburyport boys track and field team, what they were able to accomplish Friday night completed a full year of dominance.
A "season sweep," if you will.
Led by first-place finishes in six events, the Clippers blitzed the field to win the CAL Open with 146.5 points -- well ahead of second-place North Reading (89.5), third-place Triton (67) and fourth-place Amesbury (65) and Pentucket (65). But why was this extra meaningful, you ask? Well, with the victory, the Clipper boys won CAL Open titles this year in cross country, indoor track and now outdoor track.
So as far as the 2021-22 school year was concerned, it didn't matter the season.
Newburyport controlled the CAL.
From cross country, to indoor track and now outdoor track, where the Clippers have shined all year is in the distance races. Case and point Friday night, when the team had the top four finishers in the mile with Sam Walker (4:38.60), Nathan Barry (4:39.25), Bradford Duchesne (4:40.13) and Aidan Hoidal-Bui (4:42.52). Duchesne, Walker and Andrew Lasson finished 2-3-5, respectively, in the 2-mile, and Daily News Indoor MVP TJ Carleo won the 800 (1:57.86) and was followed in second and third by teammates Ethan Downs (1:58.08) and Aimon Fadil (2:02.15). And not to be forgotten, the 4x800 team of Lasson, Hoidal-Bui, Matt Murray and Barry won in 8:55.20.
Newburyport also got event wins from Ean Hynes in the 110 hurdles (15.48), Zach Rosa in the 100-meter (11.44) and the 4x400 relay team of Carleo, Downs, Caelen Twichell and Jalen Wise (3:35.67).
For third-place Triton, Parker Burns had yet another banner day. The junior won the triple jump on his final attempt of the day (42-7.3), came back to win the 200 (22.98) and also ran on the second-place 4x100 relay with Josh Monroe, Eliot Lent and Peter McLaughlin (45.46). Lent also finished second in the javelin (145-9) and sixth in the 100-meter (11.85).
Max LaPointe continued his excellent spring for Amesbury as well. As expected, the senior won the discus with a throw of 156-4, but he also won the shot put by tossing 47-10.3. That beat out teammate Jadriel Laracuente, who place second in the event in 43-0.3.
For Pentucket, the 4x100 team of Alex Bishop, Kade Dennis, Brandon Lee and Yanni Kakouris won in 44.91.
Rubio named CAL MVP and CAL Open MVP
For her final league meet ever, Emily Rubio made sure to go out on top.
The decorated Pentucket senior added a few more accolades to her ever-expanding list, winning three events to help her team place second overall (111 points) behind North Reading (146). She won the high jump (5-0) over teammate Reese Gallant and the long jump (18-1) over teammate Sage Smith, then came back to win the 100 hurdles in 15.16.
For her efforts, Rubio was named both CAL Kinney MVP and CAL Open Athlete of the Meet.
Her sister, Phoebe Rubio, won the mile for Pentucket in 5:23.37.
The Newburyport girls came in third overall with 87.33 points, narrowly edging out rival Triton in fourth (85.33). The Clippers saw Blake Parker win the 800 (2:25.28) -- followed by teammate Annabel Murray in second -- and Hailey LaRosa win the 2-mile (11:31.26) while also placing fourth in the mile (5:30.47).
Triton got a win from Teagan Wilson in the triple jump (35-9.8), and Sophia Lesinski added a second in the 400 hurdles (1:08.08).
CAL Open (Boys)
Meet results: 1. Newburyport 146.5; 2. North Reading 89.5; 3. Triton 67; 4. Amesbury 65; 4. Pentucket 65; 6. Ipswich 51; 7. Lynnfield 35; 8. Hamilton-Wenham 8
Area placers:
Shot put: 1. Max LaPointe (A) 47-10.3, 2. Jadriel Laracuente (A) 43-0.3, 4. Eamonn Sullivan (N) 40-4.8, 5. Henry Endyke (P) 40-0, 6. Patrick Walker (N) 39-1.8; Discus: 1. LaPointe (A) 156-4, 3. Will Pessina (P) 130-1, 5. Laracuente (A) 112-11; Javelin: 2. Eliot Lent (T) 145-9, 3. Henry O'Neill (A) 137-6, 5. Dan Kolman (N) 124-9; Long jump: 2. Brandon Lee (P) 20-6, 4. Ean Hynes (N) 19-11, 5. Alex Bessaoud (P) 19-6, 6. Jackson Neumann (P) 19-1; Triple jump: 1. Parker Burns (T) 42-7.3, 3. Jalen Wise (N) 41-7.8, 4. Josh Monroe (T) 41-6, 5. Neumann (P) 41-3.5, 6. Bessaoud (P) 40-2; High jump: 2. Alex Bishop (P) 5-8, 5. Nolan Ellrott (N) 5-8;
110 hurdles: 1. Hynes (N) 15.48, 4. Evan Armano (N) 16.72, 6. Wyatt Hastings (N) 17.06; 100 meters: 1. Zach Rosa (N) 11.44, 2. Yanni Kakouris (P) 11.50, 3. Monroe (T) 11.67, 5. Kade Dennis (P) 11.84, 6. Lent (T) 11.85; Mile: 1. Sam Walker (N) 4:38.60, 2. Nathan Barry (N) 4:39.25, 3. Bradford Duchesne (N) 4:40.13, 4. Aidan Hoidal-Bui (N) 4:42.52, 6. John Sayles (T) 4:45.43; 4x100 relay: 1. Pentucket (Bishop, Dennis, Lee, Kakouris) 44.91, 2. Triton (Monroe, Burns, McLaughlin, Lent) 45.46, 3. Newburyport (Hynes, Miles, Brooks, Rosa) 45.84, 5. Amesbury (O'Neill, Sanchez, Rome, Malburg) 46.65;
400: 3. Wise (N) 54.05, 4. Peter Scangas (T) 54.45, 5. Alex Pedersen (P) 55.00, 6. Caelan Twichell (N) 55.10; 400 hurdles: 2. Zach Rome (A) 1:01.00, 4. Jackson Wetherell (A) 1:03.06, 5. Armano (N) 1:03.76, 6. Mike Murphy (P) 1:04.15; 800: 1. TJ Carleo (N) 1:57.86, 2. Ethan Downs (N) 1:58.08, 3. Aimon Fadil (N) 2:02.15; 200: 1. Burns (T) 22.98, 2. Kakouris (P) 22.98, 4. Michael Sanchez (A) 23.71, 6. Jacob Malburg (A) 24.34; 2-mile: 2. Duchesne (N) 10:04.26, 3. Walker (N) 10:11.53, 4. Griffin White (T) 10:17.26, 5. Andrew Lasson (N) 10:33.37, 6. Cole Jacobsen (T) 10:35.18; 4x400 relay: 1. Newburyport (Downs, Twichell, Wise, Carleo) 3:35.67, 2. Amesbury (Wetherell, Rome, Sanchez, Sanchez) 3:35.95, 5. Triton (Scangas, Doherty, White, Martis) 3:47.67, 6. Pentucket (Murphy, Beaulieu, Tedeschi, Pedersen) 3:50.1; 4x800: 1. Newburyport (Lasson, Hoidal-Bui, Murray, Barry) 8:53.45, 2. Triton (Sayles, Lyon, Prendergast, Nichols) 8:55.20, 4. Pentucket (Burke, Gagnon, Rigoli, Beauparlant) 9:05.46, 5. Amesbury (Stanton, Sanford, Bailin, Missaoui) 9:14.12
CAL Open (Girls)
Meet results: 1. North Reading 146; 2. Pentucket 111; 3. Newburyport 87.33; 4. Triton 85.33; 5. Ipswich 63.33; 6. Lynnfield 40; 7. Hamilton-Wenham 11; 8. Amesbury 10
Area placers:
Pole vault: 3. Caity Rooney (N) 8-0, 4. Elisa Blanchet (T) 7-6, 5. Maria Mutis (N) 7-6, 6. Sofia Savino (T) 7-0; Shot put: 3. Rooney (N) 30-2, 4. Riley Bucco (P) 29-10.25, 6. Lidya Belanger (A) 29-0; Javelin: 4. Janet Amasa-Titus (T) 90-10, 5. Devin Stroope (N) 90-2; Long jump: 1. Emily Rubio (P) 18-0, 2. Sage Smith (P) 17-0, 4. Teagan Wilson (T) 16-10; Triple jump: 1. Wilson (T) 35-9.8, 5. Meghan Murray (N) 33-3, 6. Emily Bethmann (P) 32-11.3; High jump: 1. E. Rubio (P) 5-0, 2. Reese Gallant (P) 5-0, 3. Wynter Smith (P) 4-10, 6. Julia Schena (N) 4-8;
100 hurdles: 1. E. Rubio (P) 15.16, 3. Schena (N) 17.07, 4. Belanger (A) 17.29; 100 meters: 3. Gallant (P) 13.24, 4. Trinity Cole (T) 13.25; Mile: 1. Phoebe Rubio (P) 5:23.37, 2. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 5:27.95, 3. Erin Wallwork (T) 5:29.30, 4. Hailey LaRosa (N) 5:30.47, 5. Avery Upite (T) 5:31.87; 4x100 relay: 2. Pentucket (Bethmann, Smith, Goodwin, Gallant) 51.90, 3. Triton (Cole, Wilson, Rivera, Amasa-Titus) 52.28, 5. Newburyport (Webster, Schena, Murray, Clyatt) 54.11; 400: 4. Stroope (N) 1:01.29, 5. Morgan Felts (N) 1:02.34, 6. J. Amasa-Titus (T) 1:02.99; 400 hurdles: 2. Sophia Lesinski (T) 1:08.08, 4. Meagan McAndrews (A) 1:11.22;
800: 1. Blake Parker (N) 2:25.28, 2. Annabel Murray (N) 2:27.03, 3. Anna Romano (T) 2:28.68, 4. Robin Sanger (T) 2:28.88, 5. Sophia Franco (N) 2:31.39; 200: 2. Smith (P) 27.25, 4. Aleyo Amasa-Titus (T) 27.66, 6. Bayleigh Shanahan (A) 28.29; 2-mile: 1. LaRosa (N) 11:31.26, 2. Abby Kelly (N) 11:41.00, 4. Ava Burl (T) 11:52.04, 5. Wallwork (T) 12:06.34; 4x400 relay: 2. Triton (Lesinski, Basile, Romano, Amasa-Titus) 4:14.23, 3. Newburyport (Shay, Downs, Felts, Stroope) 4:17.77, 4. Pentucket (Grenham, MacDonald, Smith, Alsup) 4:46.54; 4x800: 1. Pentucket (Whyman, Murphy, Dalgar, Rubio) 10:20.07, 2. Triton (Burl, Bonasera, Fitzgerald, Sanger) 10:32.15, 3. Newburyport (Murray, Geraghty, Franco, Parker) 10:42.22
