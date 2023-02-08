For the second straight year, the Newburyport boys indoor track team can say that they are CAL Open champions.
The Clippers got the job done again Tuesday night at the New Balance Track, using their high-end talent and their depth to win the league with 76 points. Amesbury wasn’t too far behind in second place with 62 points, followed closely by Triton in fifth (56) and Penucket in sixth (35) out of nine scoring teams in the league.
In many respects, it’s shaping up a lot like last season for Newburyport.
A year ago, the Clippers dominated the season from start to finish, going undefeated in the league, followed by a Division 4 State relay title, followed by a CAL Open title and ultimately followed by a Div. 4 State Championship title.
Well, now you can check off the first three of those boxes.
The Clippers again went undefeated in the league to be named Kinney champs, took a detour to win the State Relays, and now cemented their stranglehold atop the league with a CAL Open title. So is a state championship next?
Time will tell, but the team certainly had plenty of highlights Tuesday night.
All told it was a good day for the senior captains, as Ethan Downs won the 1000 (2:37.08) while Ean Hynes broke his area-best and school-record time to win the hurdles (7.83). Fellow senior Bradford Duchesne was the Clippers’ third and final winner after he claimed the 2-Mile (10:18.16), and the Daily News Cross Country MVP also earned another CAL All-Star nod after placing second in the Mile (4:39.93). Jalen Wise added a third in the 600 (1:27.01), Jack Hadden placed third in the shot put (39-8.50) and Bryan Mendez-Heavilin also finished third in the high jump (5-8).
Each athlete who won an event was named All-CAL, while those who finished inside the top-3 earned CAL All-Star designations.
Amesbury’s terrific season also continues Tuesday night.
Like the Clippers, the Red Hawks are also both CAL Baker and State Relay champs this year after winning in Division 5. and all season, it’s been Michael Sanchez leading the way.
The junior superstar has had a fantastic year, and certainly showcased his talent at the CAL Open.
Sanchez placed second in the 55-meter with an area-best time (6.69), and also ran on the second-place 4x200 relay team with Jackson Wetherell, Zach Rome and his brother, Max (1:33.62). For his efforts both Tuesday and all season, he was named Baker Division Male Athlete of the Year.
The Red Hawks also got a first from Aiden Donovan in the shot put (49-5), a third from Joe Stanton in the 1000 (2:41.40), a first from the 4x400 relay team of Wetherell, Max Sanchez, Brody Tonks and Rome (3:34.96) and a third from the 4x800 relay team of Max Rodrigues, Andre Bailin, Drew Sanford and Stanton (9:09.17).
Similarly, Triton’s Parker Burns was named Male Athlete of the Year for the Kinney Division.
On Tuesday, the senior earned himself three CAL All-Star awards. He placed third in both the 300 (35.97) and the long jump (20-1.0) while also running on the third-place 4x400 relay team with Shea McLaughlin, Colin Webber and Griffin White (3:36.90). The Vikings also got a second from Bryan Nichols in the 600 (1:26.91), a a third from White in the Mile (4:40.28) and a first from the 4x800 relay team of Nichols, Duncan MacDonald, Bryce Martis and Zach Lyon (8:59.79).
Pentucket rounded out the meet with some highlights.
Most notably, Braeden Roche won the 600 (1:26.56), Jackson Beauparlant placed second in the 1000 (2:37.93) and the 4x200 relays team of Gabriel MacLeod, Kade Dennis, Joel Spaulding and Yanni Kakouris came in third (1:34.72).
Girls: Pentucket comes in 2nd by a point, Newburyport 3rd, Triton 4th
Switching over to the girls side, Pentucket nearly pulled off the improbable.
North Reading had dominated all winter to finish the regular season undefeated, and were the clear favorites heading into the CAL Open. But the Panthers put forth an excellent day to finish with 104 points, which ended up being one point shy of the Hornets who squeaked out the victory with 105 points.
Newburyport was right behind in third (89) and Triton in fourth (39), while Amesbury placed sixth (10) out of 10 scoring teams.
“What a great way to end our Cape Ann League season,” said Pentucket girls coach Steve Derro. “The girls stepped up in a huge way with 21 personal-best performances.”
And among those bests were three winners.
Kaylie Dalgar crushed in the 2-Mile, winning the event with a personal-best time of 11:40.98, while Delaney Meagher tied her personal-best leap of the season to win the high jump (5-2). Finally, senior captain and returning Daily News All-Star Sage Smith tied her personal best to win the 55-meter (7.47), then went on to place second in the long jump (17-5.50) and run on the second-place 4x200 relay team with Sydney Trout, Lia Goodwin and Reese Gallant (1:46.58).
Trout would add a second in both the 55-meter (7.48) and the 300 (42.77), while Gallant placed second in the high jump (5-0) and third in the 55-meter (7.59).
For Newburyport, the meet was highlighted by four winners.
Sophomore sensation Devin Stroope started the day by winning the 300 (42.38), and event she’s dominated the past two years, then ran on the winning 4x400 relay team with Annie Shay, Reese Bromby and Morgan Felts (4:17.58). Senior Hailey LaRosa followed with a first-place finish in the Mile (5:20.85), then watched as teammates Violet Moore, Ciara Geraghty, Annabel Murray and Blake Parker won the 4x800 (10:48.02).
The Clippers also got a second from Parker in the 600 (1:41.61), a third from Murray in the 600 (1:41.92), a third from Geraghty in the 1000 (3:16.62) and a second from Abby Kelly in the 2-Mile (11:49.40).
Triton also got to celebrate a first-place finisher with senior star Erin Wallwork in the 1000 (3:13.49). The Vikings also had two second-place relays with the 4x400 team of Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Arianna Basile, Sarah Ewell and Anna Romano (4:18.35), and the 4x800 team of Danika Prendergast, Julia Blanchet, Alexa Bonasera and Wallwork (10:59.51).
CAL Open (Boys)
Meet Results (9 teams scored): 1. Newburyport 76; 2. Amesbury 62; 3. North Reading 59; 4. Ipswich 57; 5. Triton 56; 6. Pentucket 35
Area placers
55 meter dash: 2. Michael Sanchez (A) 6.69, 4. Max Sanchez (A) 6.77, 5. Yanni Kakouris (P) 6.79, 6. Ryan Miles (N) 6.81; 300: 3. Parker Burns (T) 35.97, 4. Michael Sanchez (A) 36.07, 5. Will Acquaviva (N) 36.18, 6. Y. Kakouris (P) 36.52; 600: 1. Braeden Roche (P) 1:26.56, 2. Bryan Nichols (T) 1:26.91, 3. Jalen Wise (N) 1:27.01, 5. Zach Rome (A) 1:27.61; 1,000: 1. Ethan Downs (N) 2:37.28, 2. Jackson Beauparlant (P) 2:37.93, 3. Joe Stanton (A) 2:41.40, 4. Zach Lyon (T) 2:42.92; Mile: 2. Bradford Duchesne (N) 4:39.93, 3. Griffin White (T) 4:40.28, 6. Matt Murray (N) 4:54.15; 2-Mile: 1. B. Duchesne (N) 10:18.16, 4. Sam Mollineaux (T) 10:23.63, 5. Cole Jacobsen (T) 10:24.73, 6. Drew Cassino (N) 10:35.09
55 hurdles: 1. Ean Hynes (N) 7.83, 4. Wyatt Hastings (N) 8.29, 6. Shea McLaughlin (T) 8.50; 4x200: 2. Amesbury (Max Sanchez, Jackson Wetherell, Zach Rome, Michael Sanchez) 1:33.62, 3. Pentucket (Gabriel MacLeod, Kade Dennis, Joel Spaulding, Y. Kakouris) 1:34.72, 4. Newburyport (R. Miles, E. Hynes, Bryan Mendez-Heavilin, W. Acquaviva) 1:36.35, 5. Triton (Michael Coco, William Hight, Brian Clark, Ben Norton) 1:40.03; 4x400: 1. Amesbury (J. Wetherell, Brody Tonks, Max Sanchez, Z. Rome) 3:34.90, 3. Triton (S. McLaughlin, Colin Webber, G. White, P. Burns) 3:36.90, 4. Newburyport (R. Miles, Jalen Wise, W. Acquaviva, E. Downs) 3:42.82, 5. Pentucket (J. Beauparlant, Matt Beaulieu, Stratton Seymour, B. Roche) 3:43.57
4x800: 1. Triton (B. Nichols, Duncan MacDonald, Bryce Martis, Zach Lyon) 8:59.79, 3. Amesbury (Maxx Rodrigues, Andre Bailin, Drew Sanford, Joe Stanton) 9:09.17, 4. Newburyport (M. Murray, Aidan Hoidal-Bui, Michael Mohoric, Alex Lisauskas) 9:12.59, 6. Pentucket (Thomas Sunkenberg, Isaac Rigoli, Max Coppola, Jacob Zylinski) 9:56.00; HJ: 3. B. Mendez-Heavilin (N) 5-8, 6. S. McLaughlin (T) 5-6; LJ: 3. P. Burns (T) 20-1.0, 4. K. Dennis (P) 19-8.0, 6. M. Beaulieu (P) 18-11.0; SP: 1. Aiden Donovan (A) 49-0.50, 3. Jack Hadden (N) 39-8.50, 4. Luke Arsenault (A) 39-1.50
CAL Open (Girls)
Meet Results (10 teams scored): 1. North Reading 105; 2. Pentucket 104; 3. Newburyport 89; 4. Triton 39; ... ALSO: 6. Amesbury 10
Area placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Sage Smith (P) 7.47, 2. Sydney Trout (P) 7.48, 3. Reese Gallant (P) 7.59; 300: 1. Devin Stroope (N) 42.38, 2. S. Trout (P) 42.77, 4. Aleyo Amasa-Titus (T) 43.10, 5. Morgan Felts (N) 43.16, 6. Arianna Basile (T) 43.91; 600: 2. Blake Parker (N) 1:41.61, 3. Annabel Murray (N) 1:41.92, 4. Anna Romano (T) 1:44.11, 5. Annie Shay (N) 1:46.22, 6. Brighton Seymour (P) 1:49.61; 1,000: 1. Erin Wallwork (T) 3:13.49, 3. Ciara Geraghty (N) 3:16.62, 5. Violet Moore (N) 3:18.31; Mile: 1. Hailey LaRosa (N) 5:20.85, 4. Cambyr Sullivan (A) 5:52.63; 2-Mile: 1. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 11:40.98, 2. Abby Kelly (N) 11:49.40, 3. LaRosa (N) 11:50.65, 5. Libby Murphy (P) 12:44.52
55 hurdles: 3. Wynter Smith (P) 9.17, 5. Lidya Belanger (A) 9.53, 6. Lucy Buchmayr (N) 9.55; 4x200: 2. Pentucket (S. Trout, Lia Goodwin, R. Gallant, S. Smith) 1:46.58, 3. Newburyport (L. Buchmayr, Annie Shay, M. Felts, D. Stroope) 1:50.62, 4. Triton (Janet Amasa-Titus, Summer Pawlick, Sarah Ewell, Ella Treitel-Poore) 1:53.22; 4x400: 1. Newburyport (A. Shay, Reese Bromby, M. Felts, D. Stroope) 4:17.58, 2. Triton (A. Amasa-Titus, A. Basile, S. Ewell, A. Romano) 4:18.35, 5. Pentucket (B. Seymour, W. Smith, Meaghan Grenham, Cece Cammett) 4:32.89; 4x800: 1. Newburyport (V. Moore, C. Geraghty, A. Murray, B. Parker) 10:48.02, 2. Triton (Danika Prendergast, Julia Blanchet, Alexa Bonasera, E. Wallwork) 10:59.51, 4. Pentucket (Sophia Clemente, Lia Alsup, L. Murphy, K. Dalgar) 11:18.45, 5. Amesbury (Sarah Burdick, Meagan McAndrews, Anna Tessmer, C. Sullivan) 11:21.06
HJ: 1. Delaney Meagher (P) 5-2, 2. R. Gallant (P) 5-0, 3. W. Smith (P) 5-0, 6. Lilly Pons (N) 4-10; LJ: 2. S. Smith (P) 17-5.50, 6. Julia Schena (N) 15-11.25; SP: 3. Riley Bucco (P) 32-10, 5. Lidya Belanger (A) 28-10.25, 6. L. Goodwin (P) 28-2.25
