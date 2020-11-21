Three Greater Newburyport area soccer standouts took home top honors as the Cape Ann League announced its league awards on Saturday, with Newburyport's Ryan Archer, Pentucket's Jacey Jennings and Amesbury's Alyssa Pettet all earning their respective division's Player of the Year award.
In addition, Newburyport boys soccer coach Shawn Bleau was also named CAL Kinney Boys Coach of the Year, and 14 local players were named First Team All-CAL.
Archer, a senior forward and the reigning Daily News MVP, earned All-CAL honors for the second straight year after tallying five goals and five assists in 10 games to help lead Newburyport to a share of its first league title in program history.
Jennings, a senior midfielder, was ranked the league's top overall player and earned All-New England honors after scoring eight goals and 19 assists in 10 games to lead Pentucket to a share of its first league title since 1999. The University of Vermont commit is also now a two-time All-State selection and a four-time CAL honoree (two-time All-CAL, two-time CAL All-Star).
Pettet, a senior forward who regularly played defense and midfield as well, earned CAL Baker Player of the Year for the second straight year after leading Amesbury with seven goals and three assists in 10 games. The Holy Cross commit and reigning Daily News MVP is also now a two-time All-State selection, earned All-New England as a junior and is a four-time CAL honoree (three-time All-CAL, one-time CAL All-Star).
Newburyport led all local boys teams with three All-CAL selections, including Archer, Max Gagnon and Brady O'Donnell. Pentucket and Georgetown had two selections each, with Pentucket boasting Seamus O'Keefe and Tyler Correnti and Georgetown having Aidan Maguire and Cam Rooney.
Pentucket had the most All-CAL selections for the girls with Jennings, Syeira Campbell and Mackenzie Currie, while Amesbury and Newburyport each had two. Amesbury had Pettet and Avery Hallinan while Newburyport had Allie Waters and Deirdre McElhinney.
Manchester Essex's Naderson Curtis was named CAL Baker Boys Player of the Year and Rockport's David Curley was CAL Baker Boys Coach of the Year. North Reading's Sean Killeen and Hamilton-Wenham's Nancy Waddell were named CAL Girls Coaches of the Year for the Kinney and Baker Divisions respectively.
The Pentucket and Georgetown boys and Triton and Ipswich girls all won their respective division's Sportsmanship Award.
Boys Soccer
All-CAL
Newburyport: Ryan Archer, Sr., forward; Max Gagnon, Jr., midfield; Brady O'Donnell, Jr., forward; Pentucket: Seamus O'Keefe, Sr., midfield; Tyler Correnti, Jr., goalie; Georgetown: Aidan Maguire, Sr., defense; Cam Rooney, Sr., midfield; Hamilton-Wenham: James Horgan, Sr., defense; Ipswich: Jake Scruton, Sr., midfield; Lynnfield: Luke Martinho, Sr., defense; Dante Gesamando, Sr., goalie; Manchester Essex: Tommy Bowen, Sr., midfield; Naderson Curtis, Jr., forward; North Reading: John Tramontozzi, Sr., defense; Josh Stanieich, Soph., forward; Rockport: Austin Matus, Sr., defense; Camden Wheeler, Sr., goalie
Local CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Richie Morris, Sr., defense; Drew Davis, Jr., midfield
Georgetown: Sean Lavelle, Sr., midfield
Newburyport: Graham Smith, Jr., defense; Jack Fehlner, Jr., defense
Pentucket: Erik Dahlgard, Sr., defense
Triton: Brendan Dennis, Sr., goalie; Reilly Gagnon, Sr., midfield
League Awards
Players of the Year: Ryan Archer, Newburyport (Kinney); Naderson Curtis, Manchester Essex (Baker)
Coaches of the Year: Shawn Bleau, Newburyport (Kinney); David Curley, Rockport (Baker)
Sportsmanship Award: Pentucket (Kinney), Georgetown (Baker)
Girls Soccer
All-CAL
Pentucket: Jacey Jennings, Sr., midfield; Syeira Campbell, Sr., defense; Mackenzie Currie, Sr., forward; Amesbury: Alyssa Pettet, Sr., forward; Avery Hallinan, Jr., defense; Newburyport: Allie Waters, Sr., forward; Deirdre McElhinney, Soph., midfield; Hamilton-Wenham: Jackie Chapdelaine, Jr., defense; Claire Nistl, Jr., forward; Jane Maguire, Jr., midfield; Ipswich: Carter King, Jr., forward; Lynnfield: Lauren Braconnier, Sr., midfield; Lauren Mitchell, Sr., midfield; Manchester Essex: Elizabeth Loring, Sr., midfield; Dasa Hase, Sr., forward; North Reading: Julia Thorstad, Sr., goalie; Madison DiNapoli, Sr., forward
Local CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Julia Campbell, Sr., goalie; McKenna Hallinan, Jr., forward
Georgetown: Rylie Lasquade, Sr., midfield; Casey Mahoney, Jr., midfield
Newburyport: Katelyn Gallagher, Jr., defense
Pentucket: Katelyn Sudbay, Sr., defense; Greta Maurer, Sr., midfield
Triton: Darcie McDonough, Sr., goalie; Morgan Hall, Jr., midfield
League Awards
Players of the Year: Jacey Jennings, Pentucket (Kinney); Alyssa Pettet, Amesbury (Baker)
Coaches of the Year: Sean Killeen, North Reading (Kinney); Nancy Waddell, Hamilton-Wenham (Baker)
Sportsmanship Award: Triton (Kinney), Ipswich (Baker)
