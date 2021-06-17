Coming off an outstanding junior season in which she dominated as both a pitcher and batter, Amesbury junior Olivia DeLong has been honored as Cape Ann League Baker Division MVP.
DeLong was the area's top all-around player in nearly every statistical category this spring, posting a perfect 0.00 ERA while striking out 76 batters in 31 innings while batting .732 with 30 hits, 27 runs, 36 RBI and four home runs for the undefeated Indians.
Amesbury swept the top honors in the CAL Baker, with four Indians players earning All-CAL while coach Jacquie Waters was honored as the league's Coach of the Year. In addition to DeLong, fellow juniors Alana Delisle, Ella Bezanson and sophomore Ella Delisle were also All-CAL picks, as were Newburyport freshmen Emily Meleedy and Grace Habib and Pentucket senior Sarah Sargent.
North Reading swept the top league awards for the CAL Kinney, with pitcher Shea Hanson earning CAL Kinney MVP, Paul Greene earning Coach of the Year and Sarah Gerber and Julia Howse both earning All-CAL.
Nine locals were also recognized as CAL All-Stars, including Amesbury's Izzy Levasseur, Georgetown's Madeleine Mogavero, Allison Mansfield and Lauren Dullea, Newburyport's Cali Caponigro and Nieve Morrissey, Pentucket's Charlotte Latham and Triton's Mallory Johnson and Kyla Story.
Pentucket received the CAL Kinney Sportsmanship Award, and Hamilton-Wenham and Rockport shared Baker Sportsmanship honors.
CAL Softball
All-CAL
Amesbury: Olivia DeLong, Jr., P/1B; Alana Delisle, Jr., P/2B; Ella Bezanson, Jr., OF; Ella Delisle, Soph., C; Newburyport: Emily Meleedy, Frosh., P; Grace Habib, Frosh., C; Pentucket: Sarah Sargent, Sr., SS; North Reading: Shea Hanson, Sr., P; Sarah Gerber, Sr., 3B; Julia Howse, Sr., SS; Lynnfield: Chloe Shapleigh, Sr., SS; Reilly Ganter, Sr., P/1B; Rockport: Taylor Frost, Sr., CF; Kelsea Anderson, Jr., P; Ipswich: Lexi James, Jr., SS/3B
Local CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Izzy Levasseur, Frosh., 1B/3B
Georgetown: Madeleine Mogavero, Sr., P; Allison Mansfield, Jr., SS; Lauren Dullea, Jr., C
Newburyport: Cali Caponigro, Sr., 3B; Nieve Morrissey, Soph., CF
Pentucket: Charlotte Latham, Sr., P
Triton: Mallory Johnson, Frosh., P/1B; Kyla Story, Frosh., SS
League Awards
CAL Players of the Year: Shea Hanson, North Reading (Kinney); Olivia DeLong, Amesbury (Baker)
CAL Coaches of the Year: Paul Greene, North Reading (Kinney); Jacquie Waters, Amesbury (Baker)
Sportsmanship Award: Pentucket (Kinney), Hamilton-Wenham and Rockport (Baker)
