As expected, the Daily News area was well-represented in the end-of-the-year CAL softball awards.
After cruising through an undefeated regular season on its way to a CAL Baker title, Amesbury (19-1, 13-0 CAL) saw a league-high five players make the 15-person All-CAL team. Highlighting the group were seniors Alana DeLisle and Liv DeLong, who were named co-MVPs of the Baker. DeLong, a Boston University commit, hit .492 with 6 home runs during the regular season, and also had a 9-0 record with a 0.27 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 52.0 innings pitched. DeLisle, who will play her college softball at Southern Maine, also excelled in the circle with a 7-0 record and a 0.34 ERA during the regular season while also hitting .524 with a team-high 32 RBI.
Fellow senior captains Ella Bezanson and Olivia Levasseur were named All-CAL for Amesbury, as was sophomore Izzy Levasseur. Their coach, Jacquie Waters, was honored as Baker Division Coach of the Year.
In the Kinney Division, all-around Newburyport star Emily Meleedy took home league MVP honors. The sophomore had 118 strikeouts in 106.1 innings pitched during the regular season, and was a monster at the plate with a .640 average, 33 RBI and 7 home runs — all of which were area-highs.
Kinney co-champion Triton saw both sophomore shortstop Kyla Story and freshman pitcher Emma Penniman earn All-CAL nods. Story (.465 average, 2 HRs) is the No. 3 hitter in the Viking order and also a stout defender, while Penniman emerged to form a dangerous 1-2 punch in the circle with sophomore Mallory Johnson — who was named a CAL All-Star.
Elsewhere, Pentucket junior Nikki Mitchell and Georgetown senior Allison Mansfield were named All-CAL. Mansfield hit .482 with 4 home runs, while Mitchell hit .413 and helped the Panthers (12-10) make the Division 3 playoffs and win a round.
Here are the complete All-CAL and CAL All-Star lists.
All-CAL
Amesbury: Liv DeLong, Sr., P/1B; Alana DeLisle, Sr., P/3B; Ella Bezanson, Sr., CF; Olivia Levasseur, Sr., SS; Izzy Levasseur, Soph., INF; Georgetown: Allison Mansfield, Sr., SS; Ipswich: Lexi James, Sr., SS Lynnfield: Ava Gamache, Soph., INF; Newburyport: Emily Meleedy, Soph., P North Reading: Caitlin Reilly, Soph., CF; Keely Hannon, Soph., P; Pentucket: Nikki Mitchell, Jr., 2B; Rockport: Kelsea Anderson, Sr., P; Triton: Kyla Story, Soph., SS; Emma Penniman, Frosh., P/RF
CAL All-Stars
Georgetown: Maddie Grant, 8th., P; Hamilton-Wenham: Hannah Marie Akoury, Sr., 3B; Bella Fazio, Soph., SS Ipswich: Caroline Spencer, Sr., 1B; Kate Bekeritis, Soph., C Newburyport: Nieve Morrissey, Jr., CF; Emma Keefe, Soph., SS; North Reading: Alyssa Cassarino, Jr., SS/P; Mia Vittozzi, Jr., 3B; Olivia Reilly, Soph., LF; Pentucket: Meg Hamel, Sr., OF; Kayla Murphy, Frosh., SS; Rockport: Kylie Schrock, Sr., CF; Kylie Wheat, Sr., C; Amelia Lucas, Jr., 1B; Triton: Maddie Jacques, Sr., 2B; Isabella Oldoni, Jr., CF; Mallory Johnson, Soph., P/RF
Miscellaneous Awards
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Nicole Zimmerman, North Reading.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Jacquie Waters, Amesbury.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Pentucket.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Ipswich.
Player of the Year (Kinney): Emily Meleedy, Newburyport.
Player of the Year (Baker): Liv DeLong and Alana DeLisle, Amesbury.
