It’s always nice when events play out as expected.
With the amount of talent returning to the Daily News area softball fields this spring, it was a pretty safe bet that it was going to be our strongest sport of the season. That proved to be the case, as all five of our local CAL teams made their respective tournaments, both Triton and Amesbury won the Kinney and Baker Divisions respectively, and the Vikings made a strong postseason push to the Division 3 state semifinals before falling to eventual champion Middleboro.
And now, both CAL Division MVPs are coming from our local schools as well.
In the Kinney, Triton’s Emma Penniman earned MVP after a sensational sophomore campaign. In the circle she finished with a 16-4 record, a 1.84 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 133.0 innings, and at the plate she hit .392 with 30 RBI and 4 home runs. The MVP nod is for her regular season accolades in the league, but it’s also worth noting that in the playoffs Penniman pitched the Vikings to the semifinals, and singlehandedly won the Round of 16 game against Greater New Bedford with a 2-home run, 5-RBI performance.
But as it turned out, she wasn’t the only MVP from our area.
Moving to the Baker, Amesbury’s Izzy Levasseur was already a two-time Daily News All-Star, one-time All-CAL selection and one-time CAL All-Star heading into the season, but somehow took it up another level as a junior. Levasseur was named the CAL Baker MVP, mostly due to her prowess in the circle where she had an area-high 239 strikeouts in 120.1 innings pitched to go along with a 15-4 record and 1.86 ERA. Plus at the plate, she hit .347 out of the No. 3 spot in the order with 21 RBI, 31 runs scored and 3 home runs.
So to summarize, two worthy MVPs.
But what about the rest of the league?
Well, Penniman was joined on the 15-person All-CAL team by two of her teammates. Senior outfielder and tri-captain Izzy Oldoni was one of the best hitters in the league, slugging .393 with 29 RBI and 6 home runs, and junior catcher Skylar Colburn was rock-solid defensively and hit .388 with two homers and 17 RBI. For Levasseur and Amesbury, senior catcher Ella DeLisle made All-CAL, while Cali Catarius, Lauren Celia and Lexi LeBlanc were all named CAL All-Stars. DeLisle scored 29 runs and had 18 RBI, but was more well-known for having a cannon of an arm to gun down runners stealing, while also having the wheels to steal a ton of bases herself.
Moving on in the Kinney, both Newburyport and Pentucket had two athletes earn All-CAL nods.
For the Clippers, both Emma Keefe and Emily Meleedy had outstanding junior campaigns. Keefe was an absolute monster at the plate, hitting .519 (42-for-81) with 32 RBI and a home run, while Meleedy was right behind with a .438 average, 35 RBI, 2 home runs and a 4.06 ERA in the circle with 114 strikeouts in 107.0 innings. But when it comes to the Panthers, the future is looking exceedingly bright with sophomores Kayla Murphy and Molly LeBel. Murphy crushed 7 home runs to go along with a .474 average, 39 RBI and 36 runs scored, while LeBel — like Penniman — is already one of the best pitchers in the league as a sophomore, and posted a 2.02 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 118.0 innings.
Pentucket also had another sophomore earn a CAL All-Star selection in Jocelyn Bickford.
Lastly, there is some serious, serious talent down in Georgetown. All told, it had to be one of the greatest debut seasons historically for eighth-grader Ellie Barbarick, who hit an incredible — and legit — .629 (42-for-67) with 38 runs scored, 35 RBI and an area-high 11 home runs on her way to earning All-CAL. The Royals also had three selected to the CAL All-Star team in senior Zoey Halmen (.377) and freshman Maddie Grant (.433, HR, 149 K, 115.0 IP) and Ava Fair (.400, 22 RBI), and could have easily had another in eighth-grader Talya Mariani (.452, 29 RBI, HR), who must have just missed out.
Here are the complete All-Star teams for the entire CAL:
All-CAL
Amesbury: Ella DeLisle, Sr., C; Isabelle “Izzy” Levasseur, Jr., P; Georgetown: Elizabeth Barbarick, 8th grade., SS/C; Lynnfield: Ava Gamache, Jr., 3B; Manchester-Essex: Anna Gardner, Frosh., SS/P; Newburyport: Emma Keefe, Jr., SS; Emily Meleedy, Jr., P; North Reading: Keely Hannon, Sr., P/OF; Mia Vittozzi, Sr., SS/P; Alyssa Cassarino, Jr., 2B/P; Pentucket: Kayla Murphy, Soph., SS; Molly LeBel, Soph., P; Triton: Isabella “Izzy” Oldoni, Sr., CF; Skylar Colburn, Jr., C; Emma Penniman, Soph., P/RF
CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Cali Catarius, Sr., SS; Lauren Celia, Sr., OF; Aleixs LeBlanc, Soph., 3B/C; Georgetown: Zoey Halmen, Sr., OF; Maddie Grant, Frosh., P; Ava Fair, Frosh., C/1B; Hamilton-Wenham: Bella Fazio, Jr., SS; Molly Degnan, 8th grade., P/3B; Ipswich: Emma Campbell, Sr., SS/P; Kate Bekeritis, Jr., C/SS; Elin Roberts, Soph., OF; Lynnfield: Morgan Hubbard, Soph., 2B; Manchester-Essex: Penelope Riggs, Frosh., 1B/P; Abby Aiello, Frosh., SS/P; North Reading: Olivia Reilly, Jr., C; Pentucket: Jocelyn Bickford, Soph., 3B; Rockport: Lily Christopher, Sr., CF; Amelia Lucas, Sr., P/1B; Triton: Kyla Story, Jr., SS; Mallory Johnson, Jr., P/RF
Miscellaneous Awards
Player of the Year (Kinney): Emma Penniman, Triton.
Player of the Year (Baker): Izzy Levasseur, Amesbury.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Deb Smith, Pentucket.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Jay Santinassino, Georgetown.
