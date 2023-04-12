This ... this right here is what you love to see.
As the spring season has already gotten underway, it’s not hyperbole to say that all five of our Daily News area CAL softball teams are in line for big years. With plenty of returning talent all around, look for each of our teams to not only be competitive in the league, but also make their respective state tournaments.
Of course, we have to start with the defending champs.
Amesbury enters the year down four Daily News All-Star and without longtime coach Jacquie Waters (retirement), but still has plenty of firepower to both repeat as Division 4 State Champions, and win its 10th straight CAL Baker title. It’s been a heck of a last two seasons for the Red Hawks — having made it to two straight state championship games — and business doesn’t look like it’ll be slowing down any time soon.
In the Kinney, however, it’s all up for grabs.
Triton has to be considered the favorite after returning 11 key players from a team that made the Division 3 quarterfinals last year, but will have to earn it. Newburyport and Pentucket both have the returning talent to contend, and figure to be in the race until the final days.
Lastly, don’t sleep on Georgetown in the Baker.
Quietly, the Royals (3-1) have started out the year on fire. Winning a CAL Baker title will be a mighty ask with Amesbury in the division, but at the state level, the Royals are looking like they can make some noise in Division 5.
Here are your complete local CAL softball previews for the 2023 season:
Amesbury
Coach Emily Crannell: (1st year)
2022 record: 24-1, Division 4 State Champions
Returning lettermen (7): Lauren Celia, Sr., OF; Ella DeLisle, Sr., C/OF; Rose Franey, Sr., 1B; Isabelle Levasseur, Jr., P/INF; Cali Catarius, Jr., C/SS; Alexandra Donnell, Soph., OF/3B; Lexi Leblanc, Soph., INF;
Newcomers: Jordan Bennett, Soph., OF/2B; Anya Zagler, Soph., OF/2B; Charlotte Costigan, Frosh., OF; Lydia Hunt, Frosh., OF; Marley Metcalf, Frosh., OF
Captains: Lauren Celia, Ella DeLisle
Returning leaders: Izzy Levasseur: .525, 38 runs, 35 RBI, 17.0 IP, 0 ER, 34 Ks; Ella DeLisle: .457, 28 runs, 16 RBI; Cali Catarius: .434, 25 runs, 25 RBI, 1 HR; Lexi LeBlanc: .415, 20 runs, 17 RBI; Lauren Celia: .323, 15 runs, 8 RBI
Returning honorees: Izzy Levasseur: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Ella DeLisle: Daily News Honorable Mention; Lauren Celia: Daily News Honorable Mention; Cali Catarius: Daily News Honorable Mention; Lexi LeBlanc: Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: It’s a new era in Amesbury, as legendary coach Jacquie Waters announced her retirement back in February after 35 years with the program. She had spent the last seven as head coach, and compiled a sublime 108-27 record while leading the program to the Division 4 State Championship last spring. ... In her place, Amesbury welcomes in former assistant coach Emily Crannell into the dugout. A superstar athlete herself, Crannell was recently inducted into the Wilmington High School Hall of Fame for her exploits in both basketball and softball. She went on to have a standout four-year career playing softball at St. Anselm’s College, and is now an high school English Teacher in the Amesbury School District. ... The Red Hawks have started out the year 3-0 while outscoring the opposition by a combined 51-3. ... Standout all-around player Izzy Levasseur already has 47 strikeouts through just three games and 19.0 innings pitched.
Assistants: Elizabeth Crannell, Nikki Sevastano, Lindsey Alley, Jeff DeLong
Georgetown
Coach Jay Santomassino: (3rd year, 8-23)
2022 record: 5-13, didn’t make tournament
Returning letterman (7): Zoey Halmen, Sr., OF; Ava Ruggiero, Jr., OF; Ava Fair, Frosh, 1B/C; Gillien Figueroa, Frosh., 3B; Madelyn Grant, Frosh, P; Cora Robinson, Frosh, 2B; Tayla Mariani, 8th-grade, OF;
Newcomers: Madison Cirone, Frosh., OF; Mia Girard, Frosh., OF; Sophie Thresher, Frosh., OF; Elizabeth Barbarick, 8th-grade., SS/C; Madilyn Halmen, 7th-grade., OF
Captains: Zoey Halmen
Returning leaders: Maddie Grant: .423, 13 runs, 11 RBI, 2 HR; Tayla Mariani: .317, 12 runs, 10 RBI
Returning honorees: Maddie Grant: Daily News Honorable Mention, CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: With seven returning players in key positions, watch out for Georgetown making some noise in the CAL this spring. ... The Royals (3-1) have been hot from the plate to start the season, winning their three games by a combined score of 38-2. ... The program seems to have a very promising new addition in eighth-grader Elizabeth Barbarick. Through four games, she is hitting leadoff and has posted a .769 batting average (11-13) with three home runs, two of which came against powerhouse Amesbury.
Assistants: Ari Cruz
Newburyport
Coach Bob Gillespie: (8th year, 49-64)
2022 record: 9-12, lost in D3 First Round
Returning letterman (12): Madeline McLeod, Sr., 2B; Nieve Morrissey, Sr., CF; Lea Quintiliani, Sr., 1B; Matigan Richmond, Sr., OF/2B; Ella Rogers, Sr., OF/1B; Keira Dowell, Jr., RF/P; Grace Habib, Jr., C; Emma Keefe, Jr., SS; Emily Meleedy, Jr., P; Isla DeVivo Soph., OF; Sophie Lavallee, Soph., 3B; Cassidy Bolcome, Frosh., OF
Newcomers: Ella Puleo, Frosh., INF;
Captains: Grace Habib, Madeline McLeod, Nieve Morrissey, Lea Quintiliani
Returning leaders: Emily Meleedy: .640, 25 runs, 33 RBI, 7 HR, 118 Ks in 106.1 IP; Nieve Morrissey: .437, 24 runs, 8 RBI; Sophie Lavallee: .328, 17 runs, 15 RBI, HR; Emma Keefe: .343, 20 runs, 22 RBI, HR; Cassidy Bolcome: .354, 22 runs, 22 RBI
Returning honorees: Emily Meleedy: Daily News All-Star, CAL Kinney MVP; Nieve Morrissey: Daily News Honorable Mention, CAL All-Star; Emma Keefe: Daily News Honorable Mention, CAL All-Star; Grace Habib: Daily News Honorable Mention; Cassidy Bolcome: Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: With 12 returning players back from a year ago to only one newcomer, Newburyport is in line to contend in the CAL Kinney and also reach the Division 3 state tournament again. ... The Clippers (1-1) have started out the year with a loss to North Reading followed by a bounce-back win over Lynnfield. ... Junior Emma Keefe, who was a key player for the state semifinalist field hockey team this fall, has already flexed her improved power with a home run and four RBI in the team’s victory over the Pioneers. ... Of course, having hit over .600 with an area-high-tying 7 HRs last spring, returning CAL Kinney MVP Emily Meleedy will again be one of the more feared hitters in the entire league.
Assistants: Josh Hickey
Pentucket
Coach Deb Smith: (3rd year, 15-20)
2022 record: 12-10, lost in D3 First Round
Returning letterman (11): Ella Agocs, Sr., C; Mel LaCroix, Sr., OF; Nikki Mitchell, Sr., 2B; Sydney Pichette, Sr., 1B; Julia Connelly, Jr., OF; Tannah Gatchell, Jr., INF; Jocelyn Bickford, Soph., 3B; Kayla Murphy, Soph., SS; Kendra Griffin, Soph., CF; Mia Bartholomew, Soph., OF; Molly LeBel, Soph., P;
Newcomers: Izzy Hackett, Jr., 1B/P; Madi Calkins, Jr., OF; Hannah Bub, Frosh., OF; Rachel Smith, Frosh., OF
Captains: Mel LaCroix, Nikki Mitchell
Returning leaders: Nikki Mitchell: .418, 20 runs, 25 RBI; Kayla Murphy: .371, 23 runs, 17 RBI, 3 HR; Kendra Griffin: .321, 23 runs, 15 RBI; Molly LeBel: 12-10 record, 137.1 IP, 205 Ks
Returning honorees: Nikki Mitchell: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Kayla Murphy: Daily News Honorable Mention, CAL All-Star; Kendra Griffin: Daily News Honorable Mention; Molly LeBel: Daily News Honorable Mention.
Odds and ends: Again, with plenty of returning starters and talent all around, look for Pentucket to be in the mix in the CAL Kinney race. ... After some down years, the Panthers turned it around in a big way in 2022 to reach the playoffs, and are now primed to continue building on that success. ... Molly LeBel led the area with 205 strikeouts last spring and has started her sophomore campaign on a high note. The Panthers (2-2) have wins over Notre Dame and Haverhill, and losses to Triton and North Reading. ... Hannah Bub was a goalie for the HPNA hockey team this winter.
Assistants: Julie Freitas
Triton
Coach Alan Noyes: (fourth year, 42-14)
2022 record: 17-6, lost in D3 Quarterfinals
Returning letterman (11): Haleigh Harris, Sr, C/OF; Reagan Haley, Sr., LF; Grace Romine, Sr., 3B; Isabella Oldini, Sr., OF; Kyla Story, Jr., SS; Skylar Colburn, Jr., C/1B; Mallory Johnson, Jr., P/OF/INF; Alex McManus, Jr., OF/INF/P; Emma Penniman, Soph., P/OF/INF; Maddie January, Soph., INF/OF; Jillian Guisto, Soph., INF
Newcomers: Andrea Boyle, Sr., INF/OF; Paige Andrews, Sr., OF/P; Autumn Whitney, Jr., INF/OF/C; Izzie Turner, Soph., OF/INF/P; Ava Johnson, Frosh., IF/OF;
Captains: Haleigh Harris, Reghan Haley, Isabella Oldoni
Returning leaders: Kyla Story: .456, 30 runs, 26 RBI, 2 HR; Mallory Johnson: .422, 22 runs, 25 RBI, 2 HR, 9-3 record, 80 Ks in 80.2 IP; Haleigh Harris: .379, 23 RBI, HR; Skylar Colburn: .370, 14 RBI; Izzy Oldoni: .360, 22 runs, 17 RBI, 1 HR; Emma Penniman: 21 runs, 18 RBI, 4 HRs, 8-2 record, 81 Ks in 69.1 IP
Returning honorees: Kyle Story: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Emma Penniman: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Mallory Johnson: Daily News All-Star, CAL All-Star; Izzy Oldoni: Daily News Honorable Mention, CAL All-Star; Haleigh Harris: Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: Expectations are high in Triton with the program returning 11 players from a squad that made the Division 3 state quarterfinals a year ago. ... The Vikings, however, have what not a lot of other teams possess in two elite pitchers in returning Daily News All-Stars Mallory Johnson and Emma Penniman. ... U.S. Champion powerlifter Andrea Boyle returns this spring from an injury that kept her out most of last season, and should add even more pop to an already-loaded lineup. ... The Vikings (2-0), who earned a share of the CAL Kinney title last year, have started the spring with wins over Pentucket and Lynnfield.
Assistants: Darrell Favreau, Christina Noyes, Gregg Dollas
