The local softball season in the Cape Ann League opened up on Monday.
It should be a strong spring for a handful of Greater Newburyport area teams, and that list has to start with Amesbury. After making a run to the Division 3 state title game last year, Amesbury brings back the bulk of its roster highlighted by five returning Daily News All-Stars. One would think Amesbury should be the favorite to win its ninth straight CAL Baker title, but keep an eye on a young Georgetown team that may finish higher than expected.
And in the Kinney Division, Newburyport, Triton and Pentucket all return at least seven starters.
Here are your local CAL softball previews for the 2022 season:
Amesbury
Coach Jacquie Waters: (7th year, 84-26)
2021 record: 16-1, lost in D3 Finals
Returning lettermen (8): Olivia DeLong, Sr., 1B/P; Alana DeLisle, Sr., P/INF; Olivia Levasseur, Sr., P/INF; Ella Bezanson, Sr., OF; Ella DeLisle, Jr., C/OF; Lauren Celia, Jr., OF; Izzy Levasseur, Soph., P/INF; Cali Catarius, Soph., C/INF
Newcomers: Lexi Leblanc, Frosh., INF; Alex Donnell, Frosh., INF
Captains: Liv DeLong, Alana DeLisle, Olivia Levasseur, Ella Bezanson
Returning leaders: Ella Bezanson: .597, 37 hits, 40 runs, 21 RBI; Liv DeLong: .590, 36 hits, 34 runs, 43 RBI, 7-0, 0.59 ERA, 47.2 IP, 106 Ks; Izzy Levasseur: .491, 26 hits, 21 runs, 16 RBI; Ella DeLisle: .466, 27 hits, 29 runs, 19 RBI; Olivia Levasseur: .389, 21 hits, 19 runs, 21 RBI; Alana DeLisle: .372, 16 hits, 14 RBI, 9-1, 0.79 ERA, 53.1 IP, 95 Ks
Returning honorees: Liv DeLong: Daily News MVP, CAL Baker MVP; Alana DeLisle: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Ella Bezanson: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Ella DeLisle, Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Izzy Levasseur, Daily News All-Star, CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: After making it to the Division 3 Finals a year ago, Amesbury returns much of its roster including five Daily News All-Stars ... Olivia DeLong is committed to play at Boston University for former Amesbury legend Ashley Waters. ... Both Ella Bezanson and Alana DeLisle are committed to play at the University of Southern Maine. ... Amesbury has won eight straight CAL Baker titles dating back to 2013. ... Amesbury started its season with a 3-1 win over Division 1 power Peabody on Monday. Bezanson and DeLong drove in runs in the first inning, and DeLong also went the distance on the mound with 12 Ks.
Assistants: Jim Hounam, Adam Thibodeau, Nikki Savastano, Emily Crannell
Georgetown
Coach Jay Santomassino: (2nd year, 3-10)
2021 record: 3-10, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (4): Allison Mansfield, Sr.. SS; Lauren Dullea, Sr., C/1B; Zoey Halman, Jr., OF; Ava Ruggiero, Soph., P/2B
Returning lettermen: Mackenzie Sanderson, Jr., OF; Brighton Mitchell, Jr., OF
Newcomers: Madelyn Grant, 8th, P; Ava Fair, 8th, 1B/C; Gillien Figueroa, 8th, OF; Mackenzie Riley, 8th, INF/P; Cora Robinson, 8th, OF; Collette Olson, 7th, OF; Charli Madill, 7th, OF; Tayla Mariani, 7th, OF; Alanna Brown, 7th, OF/P
Captains: Allison Mansfield, Lauren Dullea
Candidates: 15
Returning leaders: Allison Mansfield: .500, 17 hits, 15 runs; Zoey Halman: .406, 13 hits; Lauren Dullea: .382, 13 hits
Returning honorees: Allison Mansfield: Daily News Honorable Mention; Lauren Dullea: Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: A young Georgetown team will start five middle schoolers, but senior captains Allison Mansfield and Lauren Dullea will provide the leadership. ... The Royals are excited about the progress of eighth-graders Madelyn Grant (P) and Ava Fair (1B/C). ... Seventh-grader Collette Olson impressed on the cross country team during the fall. ... Georgetown started its season with a 10-1 loss to the Academy of Notre Dame on Monday.
Assistants: Ari Cruz
Newburyport
Coach Bob Gillespie: (7th year, 40-52)
2021 record: 8-6, lost in D2 North First Round
Returning starters (9): Madeline McLeod, Jr., 2B; Nieve Morrissey, Jr., CF; Lea Quintiliani, Jr., 1B; Keira Dowell, Soph., RF; Dakota Duncan, Soph., OF; Grace Habib, Soph., C; Emma Keefe, Soph., SS; Emily Meleedy, Soph., P; Sophie LaVallee, Frosh., 3B
Returning lettermen: Olivia Skibbee, Sr., OF; Skyler Ellison, Sr., OF/2B; Matigan Richmond, Jr., OF/2B; Ella Rogers, Jr., OF/1B; Isla DeVivo Frosh., INF
Newcomers: Bella Gemme, Frosh., INF; Alexandra Hilger, Frosh., OF; Charlotte Wallace, Frosh., INF; Cassidy Bolcome, 8th., OF
Captains: TBD
Returning leaders: Emily Meleedy: .500, 20 hits, 20 runs, 23 RBI, 6 HRs, 7-6, 2.25 ERA, 84 IP, 93 Ks; Grace Habib: .489, 23 hits, 15 RBI; Emma Keefe: .417, 15 hits, 16 runs; Nieve Morrissey: .391, 18 hits, 22 runs
Returning honorees: Emily Meleedy: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Grace Habib: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL
Odds and ends: Newburyport returns a bunch of talent, including nine starters, from last spring’s team, led by returning Daily News All-Stars Emily Meleedy and Grace Habib — both only sophomores. ... Nieve Morrissey is coming off a strong indoor track season. ... The Clippers fell in their season opener to a strong North Andover team, 14-1, on Monday.
Assistants: Kassidy Kennefick, Page Gouldthorpe
Pentucket
Coach Deb Smith: (2nd year, 3-10)
2021 record: 3-10, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (7): Emma Lopata, Sr., 3B; Julia Daley, Sr., OF; Meg Hamel, Sr., OF; Bailey Stock, Sr., OF; Ella Agocs, Jr., C; Nikki Mitchell, Jr., 2B; Sydney Pichette, Soph., 1B
Returning lettermen: Mel LaCroix, Jr., OF; Julia Connelly, Soph., OF; Tannah Gatchell, Soph., INF
Newcomers: Cate Lopata, Jr., OF; Mia Bartholomew, Frosh., INF; Jocelyn Bickford, Frosh., INF; Kendra Griffin, Soph., OF; Molly LeBel, Frosh., P; Kayla Murphy, Frosh., INF
Captains: Julia Daley, Emma Lopata, Bailey Stock
Candidates: 29
Returning leaders: Bailey Stock: .467, 14 hits; Ella Agocs: .395, 15 hits
Returning honorees: Bailey Stock: Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: Pentucket returns 10 players from last year’s roster. ... Bailey Stock was a key player for the field hockey team that advanced to the state semifinal in the fall. ... Pentucket opens its season today (Wednesday, 4/6) at Triton with a 3:45 p.m. first pitch.
Assistants: Julie Freitas
Triton
Coach Alan Noyes: (2nd year, 7-8)
2021 record: 7-8, lost in D2 North First Round
Returning starters (8): Madison Jaques, Sr., 2B; Isabella Oldini, Jr., OF; Haleigh Harris, Jr, C/1B; Reagan Haley, Jr., LF; Grace Romine, Jr., 3B; Kyla Story, Soph., SS; Mallory Johnson, Soph., P/OF; Skylar Colburn, Soph., C/1B
Newcomers: Emma Penniman, Frosh., P/OF/INF; Madison January, Frosh., INF/OF
Captains: Madison Jaques
Candidates: 24
Returning leaders: Kyla Story: .569, 29 hits, 24 runs, 25 RBI; Haleigh Harris: .419, 18 hits, 17 RBI, 4 HR; Mallory Johnson: 19 RBI, 2 HR
Returning honorees: Kyla Story: Daily News All-Star, CAL All-Star; Mallory Johnson: Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: After a “rebuilding year,” Triton returns eight starters from a team that made the postseason last spring. ... Returning Daily News All-Star Kyla Story and starting pitcher Grace Romine are in line for strong years. ... The Vikings open their season today (Wednesday, 4/6) at home against Pentucket with a 3:45 p.m. first pitch.
Assistants: Darrell Favreau, Christina Noyes
