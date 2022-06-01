Schulson action

Newburyport’s Caroline Schulson is CAL MVP for the second straight year.

 Michael Springer

After another dominant season on the tennis court, Newburyport's Caroline Schulson has been named CAL Player of the Year for the second straight spring.

Schulson is a perfect 16-0 on the season at first singles, and won a remarkable 12 of her matches 6-0, 6-0. With her efforts locking down the first singles spot, Newburyport (15-2) cruised through the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Division 3 state tournament.

It's also the second straight year Schulson made it through the regular season undefeated.

But she wasn't the only Clipper honored.

Kat O'Connor was named a CAL All-Star at third singles, and both Newburyport doubles teams -- Sydney Gediman and Delaney Woekel at first, and Carly McDermott and Harper Bradshaw at second -- also earned All-Star nods.

No local boys were named CAL All-Stars, but Pentucket did take home the league's Sportsmanship Award.

CAL All-Stars (Boys)

1st singles: John Pope, Manchester-Essex; Harrison Luba, Lynnfield.

2nd singles: Dan Levin, Lynnfield.

3rd singles: Shea McCarthy, Lynnfield.

1st doubles: David Kasdon/Rafik Khodr, Lynnfield; Stefan Messer/Sam Coues, Hamilton-Wenham.

2nd doubles: Russell Kasdon/Jason Yang, Lynnfield.

Player of the Year: John Pope, Manchester-Essecx.

Coach of the Year: Joe Dunn, Lynnfield.

Sportsmanship: Pentucket.

CAL All-Stars (Girls)

1st singles: Caroline Schulson, Newburyport; Sky Jara, Hamilton-Wenham; Anastasiya Kozak, Ipswich.

2nd singles: Naomi Provost, Hamilton-Wenham.

3rd singles: Chloe Gern, Hamilton-Wenham; Katherine O'Connor, Newburyport.

1st doubles: Brynn McKechnie/Nora Gamber, Hamilton-Wenham; Sydney Gediman/Delaney Woekel, Newburyport.

2nd doubles: Carly McDermott/Harper Bradshaw, Newburyport.

Player of the Year: Caroline Schulson, Newburyport.

Coach of the Year: Joe Mahar, Hamilton-Wenham.

Sportsmanship: Amesbury.

