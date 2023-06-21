When you don’t lose for your entire high school career, you’re probably going to win some awards.
Caroline Schulson knows this all too well.
For the third straight year, the recently-graduated Newburyport senior was named the CAL Kinney MVP. The Quinnipiac commit went undefeated yet again at No. 1 singles in leading the Clippers to a repeat Division 3 state championship, and for her career finished an incredible 63-0.
Which happened over three years, as she had her freshman season wiped out with the pandemic.
Schulson was joined on the 10-person All-CAL team by four teammates, all of whom are juniors. Delaney Woekel and Ana Lynch were honored for their play at both doubles and third singles, and the Clippers’ second doubles team of Lauren Brennan and Bridgette Mellet also made the team.
Hamilton-Wenham, which won the Division 4 state championship, had the other five All-CAL selections. Pentucket’s Ruth Beaton and Amesbury’s Kaitlin MacCall were named Coaches of the Year in their respective divisions, and each of their programs also received Sportsmanship Awards.
Moving over to the boys, no local athlete was named All-CAL.
Players from Hamilton-Wenham (5), Lynnfield (4) and Manchester-Essex (1) made up the 10-person team, but Newburyport did win the Sportsmanship Award in the Kinney while Amesbury won it in the Baker.
Here are the complete All-CAL boys and girls tennis teams.
ALL-CAL (Boys)
Hamilton-Wenham: Will Gern, Sr., singles; Henry Stinson, Jr., doubles; Max Clarke, Jr., singles; Keenan Maguire, Jr., singles; Rory Taylor, Frosh., doubles; Lynnfield: Dan Levin, Jr., singles; Shea McCarthy, Soph., singles; Russell Kasdon, Jr., doubles; Rafik Khod, Sr., singles; Manchester-Essex: Finn Straub, Sr., singles.
Player of the Year (Kinney): Dan Levin, Lynnfield.
Player of the Year (Baker): Will Gern, Hamilton-Wenham.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Joe Dunn, Lynnfield.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Ian McCracken, Hamilton Wenham.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Newburyport.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Amesbury.
All-CAL (Girls)
Hamilton-Wenham: Sky Jara, Jr., singles; Naomi Provost, Soph., singles; Chloe Gern, Sr., singles; Abby Simon, Sr., doubles; Sienna Gregory, Jr., doubles; Newburyport: Caroline Schulson, Sr., 1st singles; Ana Lynch, Jr., 3rd singles; Delaney Woekel, Jr., 1st doubles; Lauren Brennan, Jr., 2nd doubles; Bridgette Mellet, Jr., 2nd doubles.
Player of the Year (Kinney): Caroline Schulson, Newburyport.
Player of the Year (Baker): Sky Jara, Hamilton-Wenham.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Ruth Beaton, Pentucket.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Kaitlin MacCall, Amesbury.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Pentucket.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.