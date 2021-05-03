Triton's Reilly Gagnon and Amesbury's Ben Ayotte earned top Cape Ann League honors on Monday, as the two track stars were named CAL Kinney and Baker Boys Athletes of the Year respectively for the Fall 2 indoor track season.
Gagnon and Ayotte each ranked among the top performers in multiple sprinting and jumping events this past season. Both were among the CAL's best in the 300 and high jump while Gagnon also starred in the long jump and 55-meter hurdles and Ayotte was the league's best in the 55-meter dash. Both also led their teams to CAL Kinney and Baker division titles.
In addition to Gagnon and Ayotte, North Reading's Katelyn Gorgenyi and Lynnfield's April Luders were named CAL Kinney and Baker Girls Athletes of the Year. Triton coach Joe Colbert and Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon were named CAL Kinney and Baker Boys Coaches of the Year, and Newburyport's Brian Moore and Lynnfield's Adam Dell'Aria were CAL Kinney and Baker Girls Coaches of the Year.
With no CAL Championship Meet like usual, league all-stars were selected by the coaches following the season based on who had the top marks for the year. All in 35 local athletes earned a total of 40 individual all-star honors, plus seven relay teams.
The league's Sportsmanship Awards were given to the Pentucket and Triton boys (Kinney), Ipswich and Manchester Essex boys (Baker), North Reading girls (Kinney) and Ipswich girls (Baker).
CAL-All Stars
Boys
High jump: Alex Bishop, Pentucket; Matt Olson, Triton; Dexter Stark, Pentucket
Shot put: Jadriel Laracuente, Amesbury; Max Lapointe, Amesbury; John Briggs, Lynnfield
Long jump: Reilly Gagnon, Triton; Grayson Budny, North Reading; Derek Cotter, Triton
55 hurdles: Alex Bishop, Pentucket; Kaiden Currie, Pentucket; Wyatt Hastings, Newburyport
55-meters: Ben Ayotte, Amesbury; Grayson Budny, North Reading; Josh Monroe, Triton; Yanni Kakouris, Pentucket; Ean Hynes, Newburyport
300: John Remington-Field, Amesbury; Peter Scangas, Triton; Parker Burns, Triton
600: Jack Murphy, North Reading; Colin Hansen, Ipswich; Ethan Rowe, Amesbury
1,000: TJ Carleo, Newburyport; Mike Madden, Lynnfield; Ethan Downs, Newburyport
Mile: Will Kenney, Manchester Essex; Graham Stedfast, Triton; Aidan Nadeau, North Reading
2-mile: Graham Stedfast, Triton; Aidan Nadeau, North Reading; Sam Walker, Newburyport
4x200: Triton (Monroe, Burns, Cotter, Gagnon); Amesbury (Remington-Field, Roy, Rowe, Ayotte); North Reading (Carpenter, Caviasca, Rabbitt, Budny)
4x400: Triton (Stedfast, White, Burns, Gagnon); Amesbury (Remington-Field, Roy, Rowe, Ayotte); Pentucket (Costa, O'Keefe, Roberts, Bishop)
Girls
High jump: Emily Rubio, Pentucket; Ella Monteleone, North Reading; Sabrina Campbell, Pentucket; Caity Rooney, Newburyport
Shot put: Emma Mini, North Reading; Sam King, Newburyport; Riley Hallahan, Lynnfield
Long jump: Katelyn Gorgenyi, North Reading; Sage Smith, Pentucket; Madison Vant, North Reading
55 hurdles: Katelyn Gorgenyi, North Reading; April Luders, Lynnfield; Olivia Novello, Ipswich; Kinneal Dickens, Pentucket
55-meters: Reese Gallant, Pentucket; Sage Smith, Pentucket; Nixie Raymond, Amesbury
300: Syeira Campbell, Pentucket; Colby Filosa, Ipswich; Sabrina Campbell, Pentucket
600: Julia Thorstad, North Reading; Liberty Palermino, Newburyport; Lauren Braconnier, Lynnfield
1,000: Liberty Palermino, Newburyport; Ellie Schulson, Newburyport; Annie MacLellan, North Reading
Mile: Ava Burl, Triton; Kyla Prussman, Triton; Annalise Butler, North Reading
2-mile: Grace Sousa, Triton; Amelia Stacy, Ipswich; Annalise Butler, North Reading
4x200: North Reading (Budny, DiNapoli, McIntryre, Vant); Lynnfield (Murphy, Braconnier, Rose, Luders); Pentucket (Goodwin, Olson, Dickens, Smith)
4x400: North Reading (DiNapoli, Budny, Gorgenyi, Thorstad); Lynnfield (Guaraccino, Rose, Luders, Braconnier); Pentucket (Gallant, Sabrina Campbell, Rubio, Syeira Campbell)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.