Hard to believe that we’re already another week deeper into the fall high school season.
Dramatic wins. Late goals. Unexpected seasons.
We’ve seen a bit of it all this fall, and some Cape Ann League races are drawing razor thin as we head towards the home stretch.
With just a couple of weeks left before state tournaments start up, here are some of the top local storylines from around the CAL.
Hartley, Clippers Have Inside Path
While the strength of the league is certainly in the Baker Division when it comes to volleyball this fall, Newburyport still controls its own destiny to take home the Kinney.
Ava Hartley, Sophia Messina and Abigail Dwyer led the Clippers (5-8) to a solid 3-1 win at rival Triton last Thursday before the team lost a five-set heartbreaker to Georgetown on Tuesday. Still, the Clippers have a 1.5-game lead over North Reading for the division, and can expand that when they face the Hornets Thursday night.
But Triton (4-7) and stars Mia Berardino and Molly Kimball are by no means out of the hunt either. The Vikings have two non-league matches against Whittier Tech, and have winnable CAL games against Pentucket, North Reading and Georgetown still on the schedule.
Regardless, both teams will need to finish strong to solidify state tournament berths.
River Rival Update
Forgot to mention the other day that there are two parts to the popular River Rival golf tournament that took place on Monday.
Newburyport won overall with 146 points, but in the non-league section of the tourney Triton won against the Clippers (120-119), Pentucket (120-98) and Amesbury (120-55). The Clippers, of course, beat both Pentucket (119-98) and Amesbury (119-55).
The Division 3 sectional tournament is set to take place Oct. 18 at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill. There are currently 12 teams in Div. 3 who have qualified.
Friday Soccer Showdown
Jake Hallinan, Drew Davis and the Amesbury boys soccer team have what could end up being the deciding game in the Baker Division on Friday when they travel to Manchester-Essex.
The Indians (6-3-2, 5-3-2 CAL) are currently tied with M-E (7-4-1, 6-4-0) for league points, but won the head-to-head matchup 2-1 earlier in the season.
A win would essentially put the Indians two games up with four to play.
FH Coming Down to Wire
The epic field hockey race in the Kinney Division is going to go down to the final days between Triton (10-1-1, 8-1-1 CAL) and Pentucket (11-1-0, 8-1-0).
The two teams don’t play each other again this season — Pentucket won 1-0 earlier in the year thanks to a Riley Bell goal — and looking at each team’s schedule it’d be too hard to predict who’ll come out on top.
But both are poised to make deep postseason runs, with both program’s in the midst of their best season in years.
Cape Ann League Standings
Boys Cross Country
Kinney
Team League Overall
Newburyport 4-0 4-0
Pentucket 2-1 2-1
Triton 2-1 2-1
Lynnfield 0-3 0-3
North Reading 0-3 0-3
Baker
Team League Overall
Hamilton-Wenham 3-0 3-0
Ipswich 3-0 3-0
Manchester-Essex 2-2 2-2
Amesbury 0-3 0-3
Georgetown 0-3 0-3
Girls Cross Country
Kinney
Team League Overall
Pentucket 3-0 3-0
Newburyport 3-1 3-1
Triton 2-1 2-1
Lynnfield 0-3 0-3
North Reading 0-3 0-3
Baker
Team League Overall
Hamilton-Wenham 3-0 3-0
Amesbury 2-1 2-1
Manchester-Essex 2-2 2-2
Ipswich 1-2 1-2
Georgetown 0-3 0-3
Field Hockey
Kinney
Team League Overall
Triton 8-1-1 10-1-1
Pentucket 8-1-0 11-1-0
Lynnfield 5-3-2 6-3-3
Newburyport 3-4-3 3-5-3
North Reading 3-6-1 4-6-1
Baker
Team League Overall
Ipswich 8-1-1 9-1-1
Manchester-Essex 7-2-0 8-3-0
Amesbury 1-5-3 1-6-3
Georgetown 2-7-1 2-7-2
Hamilton-Wenham 1-7-0 2-8-0
Rockport 0-9-0 1-11-0
Golf
Kinney
Team League Overall
North Reading 9-0 9-3
Newburyport 8-2 11-3
Triton 7-3 13-3
Lynnfield 6-4 8-4
Pentucket 2-7 3-10
Baker
Team League Overall
Rockport 7-3 10-6
Hamilton-Wenham 6-4 7-4
Ipswich 4-6 6-8
Georgetown 3-7 3-8
Manchester-Essex 1-9 2-10
Amesbury 1-9 1-12
Boys Soccer
Kinney
Team League Overall
Newburyport 10-0 13-0
North Reading 7-2-1 8-3-1
Lynnfield 7-2-1 8-4-1
Pentucket 4-3-2 4-5-2
Triton 0-10-0 1-10-0
Baker
Team League Overall
Amesbury 5-3-2 6-3-2
Manchester-Essex 6-4-0 7-4-1
Hamilton-Wenham 4-3-2 4-3-3
Ipswich 2-6-2 4-6-2
Rockport 3-8-0 3-9-1
Georgetown 2-9-0 3-9-0
Girls Soccer
Kinney
Team League Overall
Newburyport 7-2-1 9-2-2
Lynnfield 6-2-2 7-4-2
North Reading 4-1-5 5-1-5
Pentucket 6-2-1 9-2-2
Triton 0-7-3 2-7-3
Baker
Team League Overall
Hamilton-Wenham 8-1-1 8-1-1
Georgetown 6-4-2 6-4-2
Amesbury 5-5-0 5-7-0
Manchester-Essex 2-7-1 2-9-1
Ipswich 1-7-2 2-7-2
Rockport 2-9-0 3-9-1
Girls Volleyball
Kinney
Team League Overall
Newburyport 5-5 5-8
North Reading 3-6 3-7
Triton 3-7 4-7
Pentucket 0-10 1-10
Baker
Team League Overall
Ipswich 9-1 11-1
Lynnfield 9-1 11-2
Hamilton-Wenham 9-2 10-2
Georgetown 2-8 4-8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.