We’ve just about reached the halfway point of the spring season, and one thing has already become abundantly clear: A handful of Daily News area teams are going to make deep playoff runs.
Four Newburyport teams (boys and girls lacrosse, girls tennis and boys track) are undefeated in the CAL, and the Amesbury softball team has been cruising to what it hopes to be a return run to the state title game.
We’re poised for an exciting next two months, but how did we get here?
We did baseball last week, so lets focus on softball and lacrosse today.
Boys Lacrosse
As far as the rivalry is concerned, Newburyport holds the bragging rights over Triton for a little while now.
Thanks to four goals from Owen Kreuz and three from Zach McHugh, as well as the defensive efforts of Gus Webster, Will Gagnon, Brian Lucy, Logan Jones and Ryan Portalla, the Clippers earned an 11-7 win on Wednesday for the program’s fifth straight victory over the Vikings.
Fresh off a run to the Division 3 state semifinals a year ago, the Clippers (8-3, 8-0 CAL) have reloaded this spring. The team’s only losses are to defending D2 state champion Concord-Carlisle, defending Maine state champion Cape Elizabeth and defending New Hampshire state champion Portsmouth.
Despite the setback, Triton (6-4) is still in the mix. Returning Daily News All-Star Jared Leonard (36 goals, 13 assists) is doing his thing, and Thomas Cahill (18 g, 9 a) and JP Trojan (7 g, 13 a) have stepped up as secondary scorers.
But Newburyport’s biggest threat in the league might be Pentucket. Led by brothers Joe and Ben Turpin and goalie Cam Smith, Pentucket (7-3, 4-2 CAL) has earned big wins over Triton and Manchester-Essex. The Clippers beat Pentucket, 8-6, earlier in the year, but the two teams play against next Thursday (5/12).
Girls Lacrosse
A few days ago, Newburyport girls coach Catherine Batchelder reiterated just how excited she was with last year’s freshman class.
And she had every right to be.
Now as sophomores, athletes like Olivia McDonald (27 goals, 5 assits), Rita Cahalane (8 g, 5 a), Lilly Pons (22 g, 13 a) and goalie Kate Keller have ascended to top players in the league, and have helped to perfectly replace the talented senior class the program saw graduate after last year. Add them to the strong group of returning upperclassmen — like senior captains Emily Fuller and Audrey Cooper as well we juniors Anna Affolter and Izzy Rosa, to name just a few — and its no wonder that the Clippers (9-1, 8-0 CAL) sit atop the Kinney Division yet again. And oh yeah, freshmen Reese Bromby (15 g, 1 a) and Avery Tahnk (8 g, 2 a) have come in and had immediate impacts as well.
Newburyport seems to be in a class of its own, but elsewhere on the girls side Pentucket (3-2) and Triton (5-6) can both make some noise come tournament time.
The Vikings saw senior co-captain Kate Trojan hit the 100-goal milestone the other day, and both Chloe Connors (28 g, 21 a) and Ashley Silva (15 g, 15 a) are putting up strong statistical years. Pentucket is gearing up to have senior quad-captain Lana Mickelson (95 career goals) reach 100 any game now.
Softball
It was somewhat expected, but it’s still been total dominance from Amesbury this spring.
While some teams would love just one pitcher, Amesbury boasts three capable starters in Boston University commit Liv DeLong, Alana DeLisle and sophomore Izzy Levasseur. The trio have combined to allow just two runs all season, as Amesbury (9-0) has beaten its opponents by a combined score of 112-2 — no, not a typo.
It’ll take a Herculean effort for any CAL team to beat Amesbury, especially in the Baker Division.
But the Kinney is still wide open with Triton (9-3, 6-1 CAL) just one loss back of North Reading for first place. The Vikings have a dynamic pitching duo themselves with sophomore Mallory Johnson and freshman Emma Penniman, who can both hit as well as they pitch and the offense is high-powered with Kyla Story, Johnson, Haleigh Harris, Grace Romine and Izzy Oldoni all hitting above .400 on the year.
Newburyport (5-6, 3-4 CAL) is also a threat.
Led by both the arm and the bat of stellar sophomore Emily Meleedy, the Clippers are currently on a three-game winning streak. Matigan Richmond, Nieve Morrissey and freshman Sophia LaVallee are all also hitting north of .400 for the Clippers.
CAL Standings
Baseball
Kinney
School League Overall
Newburyport 4-2 8-3
Pentucket 4-2 5-4
Triton 4-2 5-4
North Reading 3-3 6-4
Lynnfield 2-4 3-7
Baker
School League Overall
Amesbury 5-2 7-4
Hamilton-Wenham 4-3 5-4
Manchester-Essex 3-2 5-3
Ipswich 2-3 2-6
Rockport 2-5 4-5
Georgetown 1-6 4-6
Boys Lacrosse
Kinney
School League Overall
Newburyport 8-0 8-3
Pentucket 4-2 7-3
Triton 3-4 6-4
North Reading 3-5 6-6
Baker
School League Overall
Lynnfield 5-2 6-3
Ipswich 3-3 4-5
Manchester-Essex 2-4 3-6
Hamilton-Wenham 2-4 3-7
Girls Lacrosse
Kinney
School League Overall
Newburyport 8-0 9-1
Pentucket 3-2 3-2
Triton 2-5 5-6
North Reading 2-6 4-6
Baker
School League Overall
Manchester-Essex 6-0 9-0
Hamilton-Wenham 4-3 5-4
Ipswich 3-3 4-5
Lynnfield 1-4 3-5
Georgetown 0-6 3-8
Softball
Kinney
School League Overall
North Reading 6-0 7-3
Triton 6-1 9-3
Newburyport 3-4 5-6
Pentucket 2-4 4-5
Lynnfield 2-5 3-5
Baker
School League Overall
Amesbury 6-0 8-0
Rockport 5-2 7-4
Ipswich 2-4 3-4
Georgetown 1-6 2-7
Hamilton-Wenham 0-7 0-10
Boys Tennis
Kinney
School League Overall
Lynnfield 4-0 5-1
Newburyport 3-2 3-2
Pentucket 1-2 1-3
North Reading 1-3 3-4
Baker
School League Overall
Hamilton-Wenham 4-0 6-1
Manchester-Essex 3-0 5-1
Rockport 3-3 4-4
Amesbury 0-4 0-5
Ipswich 0-5 0-5
Girls Tennis
Kinney
School League Overall
Newburyport 5-0 7-0
Lynnfield 4-0 7-0
North Reading 2-3 5-3
Pentucket 0-4 0-4
Triton 0-4 0-5
Baker
School League Overall
Hamilton-Wenham 6-0 10-0
Manchester-Essex 4-2 5-4
Rockport 2-4 3-4
Amesbury 1-4 2-5
Ipswich 1-4 1-4
Boys Track
Kinney
School League Overall
Newburyport 5-0 5-0
North Reading 5-0 5-0
Triton 4-2 4-2
Pentucket 1-3 1-3
Baker
School League Overall
Amesbury 2-2 2-2
Lynnfield 1-3 1-3
Hamilton-Wenham 0-4 0-4
Ipswich 0-4 0-4
Girls Track
Kinney
School League Overall
North Reading 5-0 5-0
Triton 4-2 4-2
Pentucket 3-1 3-1
Newburyport 3-2 3-2
Baker
School League Overall
Lynnfield 2-2 2-2
Ipswich 1-3 1-3
Amesbury 1-4 1-4
Hamilton-Wenham 0-4 0-4
Standings current through Wednesday, May 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.