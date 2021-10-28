It's the final days of the fall regular season, with the MIAA cutoff for scheduled games being Sunday.
Then on Monday, the state tournament pairings will be announced.
This year marks the first under the new playoff format. Here are the basics for what you need to know:
1. There are no more North, South, Central and West Sectionals. Each division in each sport is state-wide and based on school enrollment.
2. In football, the top 16 teams in each division make the tournament.
3. In field hockey, boys and girls soccer and volleyball, it's the top 32 teams in each division that make it along with team's outside that mark that have a .500 record or above. The top 16 will host first-round games.
4. Each team's ranking is based on strength of schedule.
Based on that, here is where each local team stood in the latest rankings, which came out on Monday and do not reflect this week's game results. The records posted next to each team below, however, are current.
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 3
No. 3: Pentucket (15-1-1)
No. 4: Triton (13-3-2)
No. 9: Newburyport (5-8-3)
Division 4
No. 11: Georgetown (8-8-2)
No. 13: Amesbury (2-10-4)
FOOTBALL
Division 4
No. 15: Newburyport (3-4)
Division 5
No. 4: Pentucket (6-1)
No. 17: Triton (2-4)
Division 7
No. 4: Amesbury (5-1)
No. 29: Georgetown (2-4)
BOYS SOCCER
Division 3
No. 6: Newburyport (15-1-1)
No. 29: Pentucket (8-5-3)
No. 60: Triton (2-15-0)
Division 4
No. 21: Amesbury (7-6-3)
Division 5
No. 31: Goergetown (4-10-2)
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 3
No. 13: Newburyport (11-2-4)
No. 21: Pentucket (11-4-3)
No. 32: Triton (6-8-4)
Division 4
No. 13: Amesbury (7-8-0)
Division 5
No. 13: Georgetown (10-4-2)
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Division 3
No. 14: Triton (10-8)
No. 17: Newburyport (8-11)
No. 30: Pentucket (2-14)
Division 5
No. 13: Georgetown (6-11)
