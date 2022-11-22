It was a terrific year for our Daily News area volleyball teams, and that was reflected with the release of the CAL Awards.
Of course, the highlight was certainly Newburyport having its greatest season in program history. After winning their first ever CAL Kinney title, the Clippers made a run to the Division 3 semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Tewksbury. As a result, senior Sophia Messina and junior Lily LeDuc were both selected to the 11-person All-CAL team, while teammates Viive Godtfredsen and Emma Foley were named CAL All-Stars.
Their coach, Lori Solazzo, was chosen as the CAL Kinney Coach of the Year.
Elsewhere, Triton senior Emma Cambell was selected to the All-CAL team, as was Georgetown senior libero Lexirose Aulson. Led by Aulson’s stellar play, the Royals were able to make a surprise run to the Division 5 Round of 16, upsetting Taconic in the process.
Here are the complete CAL volleyball All-Star teams.
ALL-CAL
Georgetown: Lexirose Aulson, Sr., L; Hamilton-Wenham: Grace Roebuck, Sr., OH; Ipswich: Grace Sorensen, Sr., OH; Addison Pillis, Soph., MB; Lynnfield: Ella Gizmunt, Sr., OH; Giulianna Guarracino, Sr., OH; Newburyport: Sophia Messina, Sr., MH; Lily LeDuc, Jr., OH; North Reading: Abigail Gerber, Sr., S; Kaitlin Murnane, Jr., MB; Triton: Emma Campbell, Sr., MB;
CAL All-Stars
Hamilton-Wenham: Amber Scanlon, Sr., S; Gaby Campbell, Jr., M; Lynnfield: Celia Carbone, Sr., S; Ipswich: Carolyn Bailey, Sr., L; Kendra Brown, Sr., S; Newburyport: Viive Godtfredsen, Sr., OH; Emma Foley, Sr., S; Pentucket: Ava Snyder, Jr., MB; Triton: Kendall Liebert, Jr., MB;
Miscellaneous Awards
Player of the Year (Kinney): Abigail Gerber, North Reading.
Player of the Year (Baker): Grace Sorensen, Ipswich; Ella Gizmunt, Lynnfield.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Lori Solazzo, Newburyport.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Staci Sonke, Ipswich.
Sportsmanship: North Reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.