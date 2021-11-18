Mia Berardino's fantastic high school career ended with the highest possible honor she could get in the Cape Ann League.
The Triton senior and three-time Daily News All-Star was just recently named CAL Kinney MVP after leading the Vikings to an 11-9 season and a trip to the Division 3 Round of 16, earning the program's first ever playoff win along the way. The Stonehill commit is now a three-time All-CAL selection.
Her coach, Bob Van Etten, was also named Coach of the Year in the Kinney.
Lynnfield's Ella Gizmunt was named MVP in the Baker Division.
Newburyport outside hitter Ava Hartley, who was also a returning Daily News All-Star this fall, also made the 10-person All-CAL team after she was named a league All-Star last year.
Here is the complete list of league award winners.
All-CAL
Hamilton-Wenham: Mia Flynn, Sr., OH, Hannah Pasquariello, Sr., libero; Ipswich: Liz Linkletter, Sr., libero, Grace Sorensen, Jr., OH, Claire O'Flynn, Sr., MB; Lynnfield: Ella Gizmunt, Jr., OH, Sarah Foley, Sr., setter; Newburyport: Ava Hartley, Sr., OH; North Reading: Abby Gerber, Jr., setter; Triton: Mia Berardino, Sr., OH
CAL All-Stars
Georgetown: Gabby Rizza, Sr., OH, Lexirose Aulson, Jr., libero; Hamilton-Wehnam: Grace Roebuck, Jr., OH; Ipswich: Meghan Wallace, Sr., MB; Lynnfield: Celia Carbone, Jr., setter; Newburyport: Sophia Messina, Jr., MH; North Reading: Rose Morelli, Sr., libero; Pentucket: Jillian Sheehy, Sr., OH; Triton: Molly Kimball, Sr., setter, Emma Campbell, Jr., MH
Miscellaneous Awards
MVP (Kinney): Mia Berardino, Triton.
MVP (Baker): Ella Gizmunt, Lynnfield.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Bob Van Etten, Triton.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Jenn Flynn, Hamilton-Wenham.
Sportsmanship Award: North Reading.
