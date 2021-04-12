Trailing by seven points late in the second set, Newburyport girls volleyball dug deep and rallied past Pentucket, ultimately picking up a 3-0 win to advance to the Cape Ann League Tournament semifinals.
Newburyport, the No. 2 seed, has now won eight straight matches and will face North Reading in Wednesday's semifinal at 5 p.m..
Newburyport won the first set 25-20 and was trailing Pentucket 18-11 in the second before finishing on a 14-3 run to take the frame 25-22. Once up by two games, Newburyport made sure to keep Pentucket from mounting a big comeback, finishing the third set off with a 25-19 win to clinch the match.
Sydney Yim led the Clippers with 22 assists and nine kills, and Ava Hartley and Viive Godtfredsen had eight kills each.
Triton falls in five sets
For the second time in less than a week, Triton volleyball erased a two-set deficit to force a decisive fifth game in its CAL Tournament quarterfinal against Ipswich. But like last Wednesday against Newburyport, the Vikings were unable to win the decisive points down the stretch as Ipswich hung on for the 3-2 win.
Ipswich won the first two sets 25-20 before Triton bounced back with a 25-23 win in the third set and then a decisive 25-16 win in the fourth. Triton at one point trailed just 12-10 in the first-to-15 fifth, but Ipswich closed out the match to earn the victory.
Mia Berardino led Triton with 15 kills, five aces and two blocks, Molly Kimball had 23 assists and Nicole Trotta had 14 digs.
Triton finishes its season 5-6 while Ipswich will advance to face top seed Lynnfield in Wednesday's CAL Tournament semifinal.
