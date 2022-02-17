AMESBURY -- With the ball in his hands on the left baseline, standing with an army of his classmates directly behind him chanting his name, Cam Keliher knew it was time to make his move.
The 6-foot-2 Amesbury guard faced up his man, took a step to the left and turned on the jets on his way to the basket. It took two dribbles to blow by his defender, and on the second he raised up off his right leg and banked in the layup like he's done so many times before.
But this particular layup was special.
This layup gave Keliher points No. 1,000 and 1,001 of his fantastic high school career, and with it he became the ninth Amesbury athlete -- boy or girl -- to reach the 1,000-point milestone. He came into Thursday night's home game against KIPP Academy needing just 17 points to add his name to Amesbury history, and he finished with a game-high 23 in a 63-38 win.
After the bucket, the game was stopped momentarily for Keliher to celebrate with his family.
"I just want to say that, this is obviously a dream come true, but I just want to thank all of the people who have helped me," said Keliher. "My parents, they've been there every step of the way, and Coach Comeau has let me in the gym numerous times when he had better things to do. So without all of the support this wouldn't have happened."
From Day 1, those around the Amesbury program knew this moment was likely to come.
For starters, Cam's older brother, Jaden -- a sophomore guard at Wheaton College who skipped practice to be at the game -- was a Daily News All-Star his senior year at Amesbury when he averaged 16.3 points per game. Jaden was "a little bit of a later bloomer" on the court, according to Amesbury coach Tom Comeau, but still set the precedent for Cam on the work ethic needed to be a great player.
"He's been a huge influence," said Cam on his brother. "I wouldn't be here without him. And it was great that he could come tonight. He had a game last night, and I think he skipped practice today to come, so that was special."
And offensively, Cam Keliher has never had a problem scoring the basketball.
He averaged 17.8 ppg last year and was named a Daily News All-Star, 9.1 ppg as a sophomore and 9.3 ppg as a freshman.
"You only get these kinds of players once, maybe twice in a coaching career," said Comeau. "I thought he had a shot his freshman year. And then, last year with the shortened season, that's a concern. It would have been easy for him to do it had he had a full season last year. And then you get that shortened season and you have to worry about him getting hurt, you know, does he miss a couple of games here and there? But again, when a kid works that hard, you want him to be successful and get these kind of things.
"So I'm just so happy he was able to get it."
Keliher scored 16 points in the first half, and only needed one more when he was pulled with just under a minute left until halftime. Amesbury (12-8) led 25-17 at the break, then broke the game wide open in the third quarter when it started to full-court press and forced KIPP into a ton of turnovers.
And about a minute into the third, Keliher took that inbounds pass along the baseline and made his move. He is the second Amesbury athlete to reach 1,000 career points this winter, as Avery Hallinan did it just a month ago.
Matt Welch added 15 points in the win, and Rocco Kokinacis, Matt Heidt, Nick Marden and Andrew Daileanes all played strong minutes as well.
Amesbury 63, KIPP Academy 38
KIPP (38): Hakim Badmus 2-1-5, Jaythean Im 3-0-6, Osaru Evbenaye 1-0-3, Christian Encarnacion 0-0-0, Trosky Pena 0-0-0, Jhoan Peralta 1-0-2, Juan Setel-Singh 3-3-11, Julio Castro 2-0-6, Chidindu Aniekwenagbu 1-0-2, Jackson Gervacio 1-0-3. Totals 14-4-38
Amesbury (63): Rocco Kokinacis 2-0-5, Cam Keliher 10-0-23, Max LaPointe 0-0-0, Matt Welch 4-6-15, Nick Marden 1-1-3, Matt Heidt 2-0-5, Keegan Collins 1-0-3, Jake Hallinan 0-0-0, Henry O'Neill 1-0-2, Andrew Daileanes 1-0-3, Trevor Kimball 0-0-0, Steven Gjikopulli 1-0-2, Jacob Harring 0-2-2. Totals 23-9-63
3-pointers: A — Keliher 3, Welch, Heidt, Kokinacis, Collins, Daileanes; K — Setel-Singh 2, Castro 2, Gervacio, Evbenaye
KIPP Academy: 9 8 9 12 — 38
Amesbury (12-8): 11 14 17 21 — 63
