The Cape Ann League has released the brackets for this week's league basketball tournaments, which are scheduled to start on Wednesday and conclude on Friday.
The brackets are as follows:
Boys Basketball
KINNEY DIVISION
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Game 1: No. 4 Triton (3-7, 3-7) at No. 1 Newburyport (10-0, 9-0), 4 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Lynnfield (4-6, 4-5) at No. 2 North Reading (4-5, 4-5), 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBD
BAKER DIVISION
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Game 1: No. 4 Amesbury (3-8, 3-6) at No. 1 Hamilton-Wenham (9-2), 6 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Ipswich (5-4, 5-4) at No. 2 Manchester Essex (7-3, 7-3), 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBD
Girls Basketball
KINNEY DIVISION
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Game 1: North Reading or Lynnfield at No. 1 Newburyport (10-0, 9-0), 5:45 p.m.
Game 2: North Reading or Lynnfield at No. 2 Pentucket (9-1, 8-1), 5 p.m.
North Reading (5-4, 5-4) will be No. 3 seed with a win over Pentucket in Sunday's finale. With a loss, Lynnfield (6-5, 5-4) would earn the No. 3 seed.
Friday, Feb. 19
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBD
BAKER DIVISION
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Game 1: No. 4 Hamilton-Wenham (3-8, 3-6) at No. 1 Amesbury (7-3, 7-2), 4 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Manchester Essex (5-5, 4-5) at No. 2 Ipswich (4-5, 4-5), 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.