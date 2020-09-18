The following are the latest schedules provided by the Cape Ann League and posted on the Mascores.com website. These schedules are subject to change, so make sure to check for the latest dates and times regularly. The CAL's schedules for golf are not yet completed due to course availablity and will be posted at a later date. Please report any errors or omissions to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.

BOYS SOCCER

Newburyport

Sat., Oct. 3     at North Reading     4 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 7     at Pentucket     3:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 10     Amesbury     10 a.m.

Mon., Oct. 12     Rockport     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 14     Hamilton-Wenham     3:45 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 17     Georgetown     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 21     at Manchester Essex     4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 24     at Triton     10 a.m.

Sat., Oct. 31     at Ipswich     10 a.m.

Wed., Nov. 4     Lynnfield     3:30 p.m.

Amesbury

Mon., Oct. 5     at Georgetown     3:45 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 10     at Newburyport     10 a.m.

Mon., Oct. 12     Hamilton-Wenham     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 14     Lynnfield     3:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 17     at North Reading     2 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 21     Rockport     4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 24     at Manchester Essex     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 28     Pentucket     TBA

Sat., Oct. 31     at Triton     10 a.m.

Wed., Nov. 4     Ipswich     4 p.m.

Triton

Sat., Oct. 3     Pentucket     3 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 7     at North Reading     4:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 10     at Manchester Essex     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 14     Ipswich     4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 17     at Rockport     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 21     Georgetown     3:45 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 24     Newburyport     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 28     at Lynnfield     3:45 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 31     Amesbury     10 a.m.

Wed., Nov. 4     at Hamilton-Wenham     3:45 p.m.

Pentucket

Sat., Oct. 3     at Triton     3 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 7     Newburyport     3:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 10     at Rockport     10 a.m.

Mon., Oct. 12     North Reading     TBA

Wed., Oct. 14     at Georgetown     3:45 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 17     Manchester Essex     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 21     Ipswich     4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 24     Hamilton-Wenham     TBA

Wed., Oct. 28     at Amesbury     3:30 p.m.

TBA     at Lynnfield     TBA

Georgetown

Mon., Oct. 5     Amesbury     3:45 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 7     at Hamilton-Wenham     4 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 12     at Manchester Essex     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 14     Pentucket     3:45 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 17     at Newburyport     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 21     at Triton     3:45 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 24     Lynnfield     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 28     at Ipswich     4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 31     Rockport     10 a.m.

Wed., Nov. 4     North Reading     5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newburyport

Sat., Oct. 3     North Reading     4 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 7     Pentucket     3:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 10     at Amesbury     10 a.m.

Mon., Oct. 12     at Rockport     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 14     at Hamilton-Wenham     3:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 16     at Georgetown     4 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 21     Manchester Essex     4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 24     Triton     12 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 31     Ipswich     10 a.m.

Wed., Nov. 4     at Lynnfield     3:30 p.m.

Amesbury

Mon., Oct. 5     Georgetown     3:45 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 10     Newburyport     10 a.m.

Mon., Oct. 12     at Hamilton-Wenham     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 14     at Lynnfield     TBA

Sat., Oct. 17     North Reading     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 21     at Rockport     4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 24     Manchester Essex     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 28     at Pentucket     TBA

Sat., Oct. 31     Triton     10 a.m.

Wed., Nov. 4     at Ipswich     4 p.m.

Triton

Sat., Oct. 3     at Pentucket     3 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 7     North Reading     4:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 10     Manchester Essex     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 14     at Ipswich     4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 17     Rockport     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 21     at Georgetown     3:45 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 24     at Newburyport     12 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 28     Lynnfield     3:45 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 31     at Amesbury     10 a.m.

Wed., Nov. 4     Hamilton-Wenham     3:45 p.m.

Pentucket

Sat., Oct. 3     Triton     3 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 7     at Newburyport     3:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 10     Rockport     10 a.m.

Mon., Oct. 12     at North Reading     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 14     Georgetown     3:45 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 17     at Manchester Essex     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 21     at Ipswich     4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 24     at Hamilton-Wenham     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 28     Amesbury     TBA

TBA     Lynnfield     TBA

Georgetown

Mon., Oct. 5     at Amesbury     3:45 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 7     Hamilton-Wenham     3:45 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 12     Manchester Essex     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 14     at Pentucket     3:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 16     Newburyport     4 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 21     Triton     3:45 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 24     at Lynnfield     10 a.m.

Wed., Oct. 28     Ipswich     4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 31     at Rockport     10 a.m.

Wed., Nov. 4     at North Reading     5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Newburyport

Fri., Oct. 2     at North Reading     4:15 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 6     at Pentucket     3:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 9     Amesbury     3:30 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 12     Rockport     12:30 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 13     Hamilton-Wenham     3:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 16     Georgetown     3:45 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 20     at Manchester Essex     4 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 23     at Triton     3:30 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 30     at Ipswich     4 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 3     Lynnfield     3:30 p.m.

Amesbury

Fri., Oct. 2     at Georgetown     3:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 9     at Newburyport     3:30 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 12     Hamilton-Wenham     10 a.m.

Tues., Oct. 13     Lynnfield     3:30 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 16     at North Reading     4:15 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 20     Rockport     4 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 23     at Manchester Essex     4 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 27     Pentucket     3:30 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 30     at Triton     3:45 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 3     Ipswich     4 p.m.

Triton

Fri., Oct. 2     Pentucket     3:45 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 6     at North Reading     4:15 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 9     at Manchester Essex     4 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 13     Ipswich     3:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 16     at Rockport     3:45 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 20     Georgetown     3:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 23     Newburyport     3:30 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 27     at Lynnfield     3:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 30     Amesbury     3:45 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 3     at Hamilton-Wenham     3:45 p.m.

Pentucket

Fri., Oct. 2     at Triton     3:45 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 6     Newburyport     3:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 9     at Rockport     3:45 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 12     North Reading     TBA

Tues., Oct. 13     at Georgetown     3:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 16     Manchester Essex     TBA

Tues., Oct. 20     Ipswich     4 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 23     Hamilton-Wenham     TBA

Tues., Oct. 27     at Amesbury     3:30 p.m.

TBA     at Lynnfield     TBA

Georgetown

Fri., Oct. 2     Amesbury     3:45 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 6     at Hamilton-Wenham     3:45 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 12     at Manchester Essex     2 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 13     Pentucket     3:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 16     at Newburyport     3:45 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 20     at Triton     3:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 23     Lynnfield     3:45 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 27     at Ipswich     4 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 30     Rockport     3:45 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 3     North Reading     4:15 p.m.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Newburyport

Thurs., Oct. 1     at North Reading     4 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 8     at Triton     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 22     at Pentucket     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 29     at Manchester Essex     TBA

Thurs., Nov. 5     at Georgetown     3:45 p.m.

TBA     at Lynnfield     TBA

Amesbury

Thurs., Oct. 1     at Hamilton-Wenham     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 8     Ipswich     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 15     Manchester Essex     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 22     North Reading     4:15 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 29     at Georgetown     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 5     at Triton     3:30 p.m.

Triton

Thurs., Oct. 1     at Ipswich     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 8     Newburyport     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 15     at North Reading     4 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 22     Lynnfield     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 29     Pentucket     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 5     Amesbury     3:30 p.m.

Pentucket

Thurs., Oct. 8     North Reading     4:15 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 15     at Hamilton-Wenham     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 22     Newburyport     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 29     at Triton     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 5     Hamilton-Wenham     3:30 p.m.

TBA     at Lynnfield     TBA

Georgetown

Thurs., Oct. 1     at Manchester Essex     3:45 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 15     at Ipswich     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 22     Hamilton-Wenham     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 29     Amesbury     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 5     Newburyport     3:45 p.m.

TBA     Lynnfield     TBA

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Newburyport

Thurs., Oct. 1     at North Reading     4 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 8     at Triton     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 22     at Pentucket     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 29     at Manchester Essex     TBA

Thurs., Nov. 5     at Georgetown     3:45 p.m.

TBA     Lynnfield     TBA

Amesbury

Thurs., Oct. 1     at Hamilton-Wenham     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 8     Ipswich     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 15     Manchester Essex     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 22     North Reading     4:15 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 29     at Georgetown     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 5     at Triton     3:30 p.m.

Triton

Thurs., Oct. 1     at Ipswich     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 8     Newburyport     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 15     at North Reading     4 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 22     Lynnfield     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 29     Pentucket     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 5     Amesbury     3:30 p.m.

Pentucket

Thurs., Oct. 8     North Reading     4:15 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 15     at Hamilton-Wenham     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 22     Newburyport     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 29     at Triton     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 5     Hamilton-Wenham     3:30 p.m.

TBA     Lynnfield     TBA

Georgetown

Thurs., Oct. 1     at Manchester Essex     3:45 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 15     at Ipswich     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 22     Hamilton-Wenham     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 29     Amesbury     3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 5     Newburyport     3:45 p.m.

TBA     Lynnfield     TBA

