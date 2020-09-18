The following are the latest schedules provided by the Cape Ann League and posted on the Mascores.com website. These schedules are subject to change, so make sure to check for the latest dates and times regularly. The CAL's schedules for golf are not yet completed due to course availablity and will be posted at a later date. Please report any errors or omissions to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
***
BOYS SOCCER
Newburyport
Sat., Oct. 3 at North Reading 4 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 7 at Pentucket 3:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 10 Amesbury 10 a.m.
Mon., Oct. 12 Rockport 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 14 Hamilton-Wenham 3:45 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 17 Georgetown 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 21 at Manchester Essex 4 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 24 at Triton 10 a.m.
Sat., Oct. 31 at Ipswich 10 a.m.
Wed., Nov. 4 Lynnfield 3:30 p.m.
Amesbury
Mon., Oct. 5 at Georgetown 3:45 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 10 at Newburyport 10 a.m.
Mon., Oct. 12 Hamilton-Wenham 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 14 Lynnfield 3:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 17 at North Reading 2 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 21 Rockport 4 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 24 at Manchester Essex 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 28 Pentucket TBA
Sat., Oct. 31 at Triton 10 a.m.
Wed., Nov. 4 Ipswich 4 p.m.
Triton
Sat., Oct. 3 Pentucket 3 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 7 at North Reading 4:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 10 at Manchester Essex 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 14 Ipswich 4 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 17 at Rockport 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 21 Georgetown 3:45 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 24 Newburyport 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 28 at Lynnfield 3:45 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 31 Amesbury 10 a.m.
Wed., Nov. 4 at Hamilton-Wenham 3:45 p.m.
Pentucket
Sat., Oct. 3 at Triton 3 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 7 Newburyport 3:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 10 at Rockport 10 a.m.
Mon., Oct. 12 North Reading TBA
Wed., Oct. 14 at Georgetown 3:45 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 17 Manchester Essex 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 21 Ipswich 4 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 24 Hamilton-Wenham TBA
Wed., Oct. 28 at Amesbury 3:30 p.m.
TBA at Lynnfield TBA
Georgetown
Mon., Oct. 5 Amesbury 3:45 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 7 at Hamilton-Wenham 4 p.m.
Mon., Oct. 12 at Manchester Essex 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 14 Pentucket 3:45 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 17 at Newburyport 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 21 at Triton 3:45 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 24 Lynnfield 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 28 at Ipswich 4 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 31 Rockport 10 a.m.
Wed., Nov. 4 North Reading 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Newburyport
Sat., Oct. 3 North Reading 4 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 7 Pentucket 3:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 10 at Amesbury 10 a.m.
Mon., Oct. 12 at Rockport 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 14 at Hamilton-Wenham 3:45 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 16 at Georgetown 4 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 21 Manchester Essex 4 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 24 Triton 12 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 31 Ipswich 10 a.m.
Wed., Nov. 4 at Lynnfield 3:30 p.m.
Amesbury
Mon., Oct. 5 Georgetown 3:45 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 10 Newburyport 10 a.m.
Mon., Oct. 12 at Hamilton-Wenham 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 14 at Lynnfield TBA
Sat., Oct. 17 North Reading 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 21 at Rockport 4 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 24 Manchester Essex 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 28 at Pentucket TBA
Sat., Oct. 31 Triton 10 a.m.
Wed., Nov. 4 at Ipswich 4 p.m.
Triton
Sat., Oct. 3 at Pentucket 3 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 7 North Reading 4:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 10 Manchester Essex 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 14 at Ipswich 4 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 17 Rockport 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 21 at Georgetown 3:45 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 24 at Newburyport 12 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 28 Lynnfield 3:45 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 31 at Amesbury 10 a.m.
Wed., Nov. 4 Hamilton-Wenham 3:45 p.m.
Pentucket
Sat., Oct. 3 Triton 3 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 7 at Newburyport 3:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 10 Rockport 10 a.m.
Mon., Oct. 12 at North Reading 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 14 Georgetown 3:45 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 17 at Manchester Essex 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 21 at Ipswich 4 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 24 at Hamilton-Wenham 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 28 Amesbury TBA
TBA Lynnfield TBA
Georgetown
Mon., Oct. 5 at Amesbury 3:45 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 7 Hamilton-Wenham 3:45 p.m.
Mon., Oct. 12 Manchester Essex 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 14 at Pentucket 3:45 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 16 Newburyport 4 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 21 Triton 3:45 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 24 at Lynnfield 10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 28 Ipswich 4 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 31 at Rockport 10 a.m.
Wed., Nov. 4 at North Reading 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Newburyport
Fri., Oct. 2 at North Reading 4:15 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 6 at Pentucket 3:45 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 9 Amesbury 3:30 p.m.
Mon., Oct. 12 Rockport 12:30 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 13 Hamilton-Wenham 3:45 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 16 Georgetown 3:45 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 20 at Manchester Essex 4 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 23 at Triton 3:30 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 30 at Ipswich 4 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 3 Lynnfield 3:30 p.m.
Amesbury
Fri., Oct. 2 at Georgetown 3:45 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 9 at Newburyport 3:30 p.m.
Mon., Oct. 12 Hamilton-Wenham 10 a.m.
Tues., Oct. 13 Lynnfield 3:30 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 16 at North Reading 4:15 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 20 Rockport 4 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 23 at Manchester Essex 4 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 27 Pentucket 3:30 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 30 at Triton 3:45 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 3 Ipswich 4 p.m.
Triton
Fri., Oct. 2 Pentucket 3:45 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 6 at North Reading 4:15 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 9 at Manchester Essex 4 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 13 Ipswich 3:45 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 16 at Rockport 3:45 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 20 Georgetown 3:45 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 23 Newburyport 3:30 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 27 at Lynnfield 3:45 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 30 Amesbury 3:45 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 3 at Hamilton-Wenham 3:45 p.m.
Pentucket
Fri., Oct. 2 at Triton 3:45 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 6 Newburyport 3:45 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 9 at Rockport 3:45 p.m.
Mon., Oct. 12 North Reading TBA
Tues., Oct. 13 at Georgetown 3:45 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 16 Manchester Essex TBA
Tues., Oct. 20 Ipswich 4 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 23 Hamilton-Wenham TBA
Tues., Oct. 27 at Amesbury 3:30 p.m.
TBA at Lynnfield TBA
Georgetown
Fri., Oct. 2 Amesbury 3:45 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 6 at Hamilton-Wenham 3:45 p.m.
Mon., Oct. 12 at Manchester Essex 2 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 13 Pentucket 3:45 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 16 at Newburyport 3:45 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 20 at Triton 3:45 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 23 Lynnfield 3:45 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 27 at Ipswich 4 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 30 Rockport 3:45 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 3 North Reading 4:15 p.m.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Newburyport
Thurs., Oct. 1 at North Reading 4 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 8 at Triton 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 22 at Pentucket 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 29 at Manchester Essex TBA
Thurs., Nov. 5 at Georgetown 3:45 p.m.
TBA at Lynnfield TBA
Amesbury
Thurs., Oct. 1 at Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 8 Ipswich 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 15 Manchester Essex 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 22 North Reading 4:15 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 29 at Georgetown 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 5 at Triton 3:30 p.m.
Triton
Thurs., Oct. 1 at Ipswich 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 8 Newburyport 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 15 at North Reading 4 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 22 Lynnfield 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 29 Pentucket 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 5 Amesbury 3:30 p.m.
Pentucket
Thurs., Oct. 8 North Reading 4:15 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 15 at Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 22 Newburyport 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 29 at Triton 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 5 Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.
TBA at Lynnfield TBA
Georgetown
Thurs., Oct. 1 at Manchester Essex 3:45 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 15 at Ipswich 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 22 Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 29 Amesbury 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 5 Newburyport 3:45 p.m.
TBA Lynnfield TBA
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Newburyport
Thurs., Oct. 1 at North Reading 4 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 8 at Triton 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 22 at Pentucket 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 29 at Manchester Essex TBA
Thurs., Nov. 5 at Georgetown 3:45 p.m.
TBA Lynnfield TBA
Amesbury
Thurs., Oct. 1 at Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 8 Ipswich 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 15 Manchester Essex 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 22 North Reading 4:15 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 29 at Georgetown 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 5 at Triton 3:30 p.m.
Triton
Thurs., Oct. 1 at Ipswich 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 8 Newburyport 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 15 at North Reading 4 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 22 Lynnfield 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 29 Pentucket 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 5 Amesbury 3:30 p.m.
Pentucket
Thurs., Oct. 8 North Reading 4:15 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 15 at Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 22 Newburyport 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 29 at Triton 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 5 Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.
TBA Lynnfield TBA
Georgetown
Thurs., Oct. 1 at Manchester Essex 3:45 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 15 at Ipswich 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 22 Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 29 Amesbury 3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 5 Newburyport 3:45 p.m.
TBA Lynnfield TBA
