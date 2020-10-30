The Cape Ann League announced Friday that it will not hold any league tournaments following the regular season due to rising COVID-19 case numbers in the region.
"The Cape Ann League has decided not to hold a tournament for its fall season sports," said CAL commissioner Les Murray in a statement to The Daily News. "This is due to the rising COVID-19 infection numbers. League members will focus on completing the regular season games. The CAL will name champions in the Kinney and Baker Divisions at the conclusion of the season."
The news comes a day after four CAL school districts were reported as high-risk "red" communities in the state's most recent weekly COVID-19 report, those being Newburyport, Georgetown, Lynnfield and Triton (specifically Salisbury).
Under the current guidelines being followed by Massachusetts high schools, sports should be shut down if a district is in the red for three consecutive weeks and if local health agents determine a pause is necessary.
Lynnfield has been in the red for two straight weeks, while Newburyport, Georgetown and Triton all went red for the first time on Thursday. The CAL's regular season is scheduled to conclude late next week, with a small handful of make-up games remaining beyond next Thursday.
Under that timeframe, most if not all of the league's teams should be able to conclude their seasons by the end of next week, but if any schools stayed in the red, holding a league tournament could have been logistically problematic.
Beyond the prospect of teams having to shut down, some districts have also decided not to allow their teams to play schools located in "red" districts, which would be a complicating factor in a league tournament if such schools were matched up against one another.
With no CAL tournament, the league's regular season champions will earn their respective division's league titles just like any normal year. The Newburyport golf team and Triton boys cross country teams have already wrapped up their respective CAL Kinney titles, and several other local teams are among the contenders in soccer, field hockey and girls cross country heading into the stretch run.
