We're about halfway through the fall season for most of local teams outside of football -- with the exception of golf, which is nearing the end -- so where do our local teams stand?
Here are the top storylines heading into the second half of the fall season:
Battle for golf supremacy
Behind a meet-high 31 points from Charlie Forrest, the Newburyport golf team was able to score a huge 143-135 win over rival Triton on Tuesday. Joe O'Connell chipped in 28 points for the Clippers, and Connor Houlihan led the Vikings with 27 points.
That put the Clippers at 9-2 overall, while the Vikings fell to 9-3.
Both are still looking up at North Reading in the Kinney Division, however. The Hornets are 7-3 overall -- and lost to Newburyport in a non-league match last week -- but are 7-0 in the CAL with three matches remaining.
North Reading plays Pentucket, Ipswich and Rockport, which have a combined record of 12-18.
Girls soccer logjam
What a battle it's going to be in the Kinney Division to determine a girls soccer champion!
Newburyport currently sits atop the standings with 11 league points (7-2-2 overall), but North Reading, Pentucket and Lynnfield are all right behind with 10.
In the Baker Division, Georgetown currently sits in second with 11 league points (5-3-1 overall), three behind one-loss Hamilton-Wenham. Amesbury (4-5 overall, 8 points) still has a shot as well.
Pentucket, Triton lead field hockey
The early-season matchup between Pentucket and Triton field hockey may prove to be a huge one.
The Vikings won that September, 17th matchup, 1-0, but both programs have continued to roll since and both only have one loss.
After Tuesday's action, Pentucket (8-1, 6-1 CAL) and Triton (8-1, 6-1) sit tied both in league points and overall record.
Indians still control destiny
The Amesbury boys soccer team is still very much in position to take home the Baker Division.
Sitting at 5-2-2 overall, the Indians are tied in both league point and overall points with Manchester-Essex. If the Indians can knock off Lynnfield (5-4-1) on Friday, that would go a long way towards helping their title odds.
And, of course, Amesbury and Manchester-Essex still have a collision course scheduled for next Friday (the 15th) at 4 p.m.
CAL STANDINGS
Field Hockey
Kinney
Team;League;Overall
Pentucket;6-1,8-1
Triton;6-1;8-1
Lynnfield;4-2-1;5-2-1
North Reading;2-4-1;3-4-1
Newburyport;1-4-2;1-5-2
Baker
Team;League;Overall
Ipswich;7-1-1;7-1-1
Manchester;5-2;6-2
Georgetown;2-5-1;2-5-2
Amesbury;1-4-2;1-5-2
Hamilton-Wenham;1-5;2-5
Rockport;0-6;1-8
Golf
Kinney
Team;League;Overall
North Reading;7-0;7-3
Newburyport;8-2;9-2
Triton;6-3;9-3
Lynnfield;5-4;7-4
Pentucket;1-6;1-7
Baker
Team;League;Overall
Hamilton-Wenham;6-3;7-3
Rockport;5-2;6-5
Ipswich;4-6;6-6
Georgetown;3-5;3-6
Amesbury;1-8;1-8
Manchester;1-8;1-8
Boys Soccer
Kinney
Team;League;Overall
Newburyport;8-0;10-0
North Reading;5-2-1;6-2-1
Lynnfield;5-2-1;5-4-1
Pentucket;3-2-2;3-4-2
Triton;0-8;1-8
Baker
Team;League;Overall
Amesbury;4-2-2;5-2-2
Manchester;5-3;6-3
Hamilton-Wenham;2-3-2;2-3-3
Ipswich;2-5-2;3-5-2
Rockport;2-5;2-6-1
Georgetown;2-6;3-6
Girls Soccer
Kinney
Team;League;Overall
Newburyport;5-2-1;7-2-2
North Reading;3-1-4;3-1-4
Pentucket;5-2;6-2-1
Lynnfield;4-2-2;5-2-2
Triton;0-5-3;2-5-3
Baker
Team;League;Overall
Hamilton-Wenham;7-1;7-1
Georgetown;5-3-1;5-3-1
Amesbury;4-4;4-5
Manchester;2-6-1;2-8-1
Rockport;2-6;3-6-1
Ipswich;1-6-2;2-6-2
Volleyball
Team;League;Overall
Ipswich;7-1;8-1
Lynnfield;7-1;8-1
Hamilton-Wenham;6-2;7-2
Newburyport;4-3;4-6
Triton;3-5;4-5
North Reading;3-5;3-5
Georgetown;1-7;3-7
Pentucket;0-7;1-7
