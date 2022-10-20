A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 20, 2022 @ 7:51 pm
The 2022 Amesbury boys cross country captains are, from left: Christian Mangini, Joe Stanton, Drew Sanford and Andre Bailin.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Your guide to shopping, eating and living in Greater Newburyport
Listen to Local Pulse live at 9 a.m. on Saturdays or go back and listen to previous shows.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.