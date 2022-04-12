A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 13, 2022 @ 1:35 am
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.