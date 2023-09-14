Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of light rain developing overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of light rain developing overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.