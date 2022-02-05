NEWBURYPORT -- As Newburyport's Max Puleo walked out of the locker room after Saturday's game against archrival Triton, he was still struggling to put his emotions into words.
"That was surreal, I don't even know," said the junior co-captain. "I don't even know how to feel right now. I have no words for it!"
Well, there were a couple of words to describe the packed crowd, and the Newburyport bench, at the Henry Graf Jr. Memorial Rink after Puleo delivered the way he did.
Pandemonium. Euphoria.
With just under four minutes left in overtime of a scoreless game, and the Clippers on the penalty kill, a popped up puck found its way to the stick of fellow co-captain Jon Groth, who skated full speed into the offensive zone with Puleo trailing the play. Groth sent a shot on net that was deflected right back to Puleo with some space, and the junior fired a wrister through a screen that buried itself top shelf.
The pretty shorthanded goal sent Puleo to his knees in joy, and seconds later he was dog-piled by the rest of his teammates who wanted to celebrate their 1-0 win with him.
And, make no mistake, that wasn't just any ordinary win.
With their 2-1 victory earlier in the year, the Clippers (8-5-1) completed the season sweep of their heated rivals for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
"Jon Groth had a great steal, and he almost scored, and then the puck just popped out right to me and I knew I had to score," said Puleo. "And I just put it top shelf.
"This means a lot. Especially for the seniors to beat Triton two more times, all three of them, all three of our seniors. It just means a lot. We always love beating Triton."
And, in many respects, it was rather fitting that Puleo got the goal.
He, along with Cameron Caponigro, Sean Glynn and Caden Eiserman, led a strong defensive effort in front of goalie Jamie Brooks, who only needed to make 11 saves to earn the shutout. And credit also needs to be given to Zach McHugh, who sprawled out for a block on a Triton power play and took an absolute rocket to his knee that sent him momentarily to the bench -- although he didn't miss a shift.
But, on two of the Vikings' better chances, it was Puleo who got in the way.
Late in second, lightning-quick Triton captain Cole Daniels won the race to a bounding puck down the ice and looked to have a breakaway before Puleo got his stick in the way at the last moment. That exact same scenario happened again late in the third, and again Puleo was there to poke the puck away from the Vikings' top scorer and -- at the time -- keep it a scoreless game.
So, because of his hard work, the "Hockey Gods" gave Puleo a golden chance in overtime.
And the righty didn't miss.
"Well, we were telling our defensemen to just get their shot on goal, and Max did that," said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. "And he had a little screen in front there, so it was a good way to end the game.
"You know, any time you play Triton, any Triton-Newburyport game, you throw the records out the window. That was just a typical Triton-Newburyport battle. Great atmosphere, great high school game and we love being a part of that stuff."
Despite the outcome, freshman goalie Gavin Marengi (21 saves) still was fantastic for Triton (4-10-1).
Glynn had the game's first good look at a goal midway through the first period, which the Clippers outshot the Vikings 7-2 in, but Marengi calmly caught it in his chest. And on that first Puleo poke check on Daniels in the second period, it led to a Clipper rush coming down the other end with Groth firing a clean shot on net that Marengi gloved.
Triton went on a power play with 8 seconds left in regulation, but couldn't win the faceoff. The Vikings started overtime with some play in the offensive zone, but a Clipper clear and a couple of sticks in passing lanes led to a loose puck, and Groth was in the right place at the right time to start the break.
That's now seven wins in the last nine games for the Clippers, who will be at Amesbury on Wednesday for an 8 p.m. puck drop.
"We just preach to come to practice and get better every day," said Yameen. "And I think if we do that, then we should be playing well this time of year. That's when you want to be playing well. You know, we had a couple bumps in the road early, we were shut down for 10 days. So we had a lot of adversity.
"But I think we're getting better as we go, and that's what you want."
Newburyport 1, Triton 0
Triton (4-10-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (8-5-1): 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Max Puleo
Assists: Jon Groth, Sean Glynn
Saves: N — Jamie Brooks 10; T — Gavin Marengi 21
