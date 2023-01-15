Keliher 1K

Former Amesbury High basketball great Cam Keliher (AHS ‘22) stands with a commemorative ball alongside brother Griffin, mother Annie and father Nate at a ceremony held during Friday’s high school game against Hamilton-Wenham. Keliher, who now plays at Endicott College, was honored for reaching the 1,000-point milestone for his high school career. He finished scoring 1,031 points.

 Courtesy Photo

