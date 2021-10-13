Amidst all of the chaos that was the local sports scene in 2020, something more just wasn’t right when it came to the soccer pitch.
Sure, Newburyport and Pentucket still played each other during last year’s pandemic-shortened season, but the ALS Cup label that has come to define the rivalry over the past 20 years wasn’t there.
It just wasn’t right.
But thankfully, it’s only going to be a one-year absence. Come Saturday, the ever-popular Cup is back on at Newburyport High, with the girls game starting at 5 p.m. and the boys following right after at 7.
All of the history, tradition, pride and, of course, fundraising for a worthy cause will be back on display when four of the top soccer programs in the area get together for a beloved day that has been dubbed “like Thanksgiving Day football for soccer.”
“It’s an awesome game,” said Newburyport boys coach Shawn Bleau. “You’ll get to see all of the energy that the kids have. It’s like a state tournament game in the middle of the year. We all embrace the game and really get after it.
“But it’s really kind of become a community event. and we’re all extra fired up because we didn’t get to have it last year.”
Dating back to 2002, the ALS Cup was created by former Newburyport High boys coach Dave Greenblott, whose mother and aunt both died of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Over the past 20 years, the programs have raised thousands of dollars for ALS research, and the day has become synonymous with both great charity work and great soccer.
And especially when it comes to the soccer, this year’s games will present two heavyweight battles.
For the girls side, both Newburyport (9-2-2) and Pentucket (9-2-2) are battling neck and neck for the CAL Kinney Division. There is still plenty of soccer to be played, but Saturday’s game will go a long way to determining who will come out of that division on top.
“There was always going to be a big buzz about the game,” said Pentucket girls coach Daniel Millard. “It’s a big one that’s circled on the calendar for both teams. I think the key to game is just playing soccer and not worrying too much about the situation. I think if both teams bring it 100 percent, it could go either way.”
“But both teams have a good style and we know each other really well. Over the years, we’ve definitely higher quality soccer being played in the Cape Ann League.”
In the latest MIAA soccer rankings, the Pentucket girls are ranked 13th out of all Division 3 teams while Newburyport is right behind at 19.
“Our first game against Newburyport when I came here five years ago, we lost 6-0,” said Millard. “Last year we did win our game at Newburyport, but there was no ALS Cup.
“But as much as it intensifies the rivalry, I really think it brings the schools together.”
The boys game should be a competitive one as well.
The undefeated Clippers (13-0) come in ranked 10th in Division 3 according to the latest MIAA power rankings, and have been rolling all fall. But Pentucket (4-5-2) is traditionally tough, and the earlier-season matchup between the two programs was only a 2-1 victory for the Clippers.
But, of course, anything can happen during the ALS Cup.
“This is probably the most anticipated game of the year,” said Newburyport senior captain Brady O’Donnell. “What we love most about it is the crowd. This is kind of the one day of the year we have a bunch of fans in the stands for soccer. A lot of our friends and classmates have already been talking about what the theme in the student section that night is going to be.”
Over the 20 year history, the Pentucket boys own a 13-5 edge, while the girls side has been dominated by the Clipper, 15-0-1.
“No one on our current roster has won the ALS Cup,” said O’Donnell. “So winning it this year would be something really special for us.”
But most importantly, the ALS Cup is back, and Saturday will be a nice return to what is becoming one of the area’s greatest sporting traditions.
