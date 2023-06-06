AMESBURY -- At this stage of the game, one mistake can be all it takes.
The margins get so slim in the MIAA state tournaments, one miscue can be the difference between advancing, and starting your summer early. The Amesbury softball team knows this all too well. It's why the Redhawks are the defending Division 4 state champions.
And the quest for a repeat title is still alive and well.
In the bottom of the third inning during Tuesday's Division 4 Round of 16 game against No. 10 Millbury, Cali Catarius lifted a fly ball right between the left and center fielders. The two converged on what should have been a routine, two-out flyout that would have ended the inning, but collided as the ball hit a glove and fell to the ground. As the dust settled, the inning was still alive, Catarius was standing on second base, and senior captain Lauren Celia was walking up to the plate.
Millbury left the door open, and that was all Amesbury needed to kick it down.
On the second pitch of the at-bat, Celia ripped a single to right field that brought Catarius home, giving No. 7 Amesbury a 1-0 lead. Which turned out to be all the support starting pitcher Izzy Levasseur would need, as the junior spun a one-hit gem with 14 strikeouts to lead the Redhawks to a shutout victory, 1-0, in a game that lasted just 70 minutes.
"Recently I haven't been hitting the ball well, so I needed that hit," said Celia. "That felt good coming off the bat."
And with Celia's clutch RBI, Amesbury (18-4) is back in the Division 4 'Elite 8' for the third straight year. A time and date has not yet been announced, but the Redhawks will either host No. 18 Bay Path RVT, or travel to No. 2 Hapmshire Regional for the quarterfinals.
"I feel like at this stage of the game, that's either going to swing your way at moments or its not," said Amesbury coach Emily Crannell. "When there's an opening you have to take the opportunity, so I'm glad that we capitalized on it. Lauren had a great hit, she's been clutch for us all season."
The victory didn't come without drama.
Over the first six innings, Levasseur was cruising with just the one hit allowed, one walk, and one batter who reached on an error. But, up until the seventh, no Millbury batter had even reached second base yet. That changed though when the Woolies (15-7) drew a one-out walk in their final at-bats, and got runners on 2nd-and-3rd after an Amesbury error.
Were the Redhawks about to commit their own fatal mistakes?
"I got a little nervous at the end, saw my high school softball life flash before my eyes," laughed Celia. "But we got it done."
Indeed, Levasseur got a popup to Catarius at short, then struck out the final batter of the game to send Amesbury back to the quarterfinals. While Millbury only had one hit on the day, its starting pitcher, Brielle Brothers, spun a gem as well and held Amesbury to just two hits. Celia's was of course the biggest, and Charlotte Costigan (1-for-2) had the other.
And at the end of the day, the Redhawks overcame their mistakes.
"They're excited for the next game," said Crannell. "There's something different about this group where some of them experienced (winning a championship) last year, so they want the others to experience it, too. So it's been pretty cool to see the upperclassmen and the underclassmen sort of experience it together."
Amesbury 1, Millbury 0
Division 4 Round of 16
Amesbury (1): Cali Catarius ss 3-1-0, Lauren Celia cf 3-0-1, Izzy Levasseur p 2-0-0, Ella DeLisle c 2-0-0, Lexi LeBlanc 3b 2-0-0, Alex Donnell lf 2-0-0, Rose Franey 1b 2-0-0, Jordan Bennett 2b 2-0-0, Charlotte Costigan rf 2-0-1. Totals 20-1-2
RBI: Celia
WP: Levasseur (7 IP, 0 ER, 14 Ks);
Millbury (15-7): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (18-4): 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
