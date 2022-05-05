Whether she wanted to know how close she was or not, unfortunately for Kate Trojan her Triton teammates didn’t give her an option.
Heading into last Thursday’s game against St. Mary’s, the Vikings came prepared with homemade signs to hopefully use as part of the celebration of what was to come. Long one of the top scorers in the CAL, Trojan came into the contest just five goals shy of hitting 100 for her career.
And, well, it didn’t take long for the party to start.
Trojan finished with exactly five goals to lead Triton to a 16-9 win, and what more she scored them all in the first half! She of course got the record-setting ball to keep for herself, but for the senior co-captain the day was made perfect simply by the fact that the Vikings won.
“It was pretty exciting,” said Trojan. “I was hoping to get it in that game, and it was nice that I was able to get it in the first half. I knew I needed five going in, but I was trying not to think about it during the game.”
Trojan is not the first person from the program to hit 100 career goals. and after Wednesday’s game against Newburyport, she now ranks ninth all-time in program history in points (106 goals, 38 assists, 144 pts).
But she’s definitely one of the more impressive to reach it.
After her entire sophomore season was completely wiped out due to the pandemic, a little doubt started to creep in. and it didn’t really help that last spring, as a junior, a pandemic-shortened season only saw the team play 12 regular season games and one playoff game. But Trojan continued to just do what she does best, and ended up a Daily News All-Star last year after scoring 37 goals with 12 assists.
“That’s what impresses me so much with her,” said Triton coach Stacey Beaulieu, who has known Trojan since coaching her in second grade with the town’s U11 team. “She’s doing this with shortened seasons and losing a whole season, and we’re not huge in numbers in the program so other teams can really focus their defense on her. But it’s just a testamant to what a great fighter and player she is. She’ll play until she falls and breaks.”
So, when you really think about it, Trojan hit 100 career goals in basically 2.5 seasons.
But from Day 1, you knew the skill was there.
And it was after the lost season that Beaulieu, who is now in her 16th season coaching the Vikings, switched up how she looks at stats. Most of the program’s previous greats and all-time scoring leaders have 80-plus varsity games under their belts.
Trojan currently has played just 42.
To add a little perspective, Trojan is second all-time in Viking history with a goals-per-game average of 2.5. In that category, she is only behind all-time progam leading scorer Sarah Nardone (THS 2011), who had 250 career goals and 111 assists for a 3.1 goals-per-game average before going on to play for the Naval Academy.
“I was never really scared that she would get it,” said Beaulieu. “Where Kate sits, had she had four full years she would be up around that 200-goal range.”
Trojan plays club for 3d Lacrosse, and she’s committed to play next spring at Rochester Institute of Technology. She’s also co-president of the Student Council, and is the Salutatorian for her senior class. Her younger brother, JP, is a promising young sophomore on the Triton boys team.
But with the milestone now behind her, Trojan’s focus is on helping the Vikings (5-6) make a deep run in the upcoming state tournament.
“I think we’ve had a pretty good season so far,” said Trojan. “We basically have the same team we had last year with a couple of people coming up. We’ve started to hit our groove offensively, so I’m pretty excited with how we’re doing.
