NEWBURYPORT -- Don't get it twisted, the Newburyport girls basketball team will take every win it earns this winter.
But so far, things have been fairly easy for the Clippers.
Leading up to the holiday break, the "closest" game the team had was a 25-point victory over Masconomet after two complete blowouts over weaker CAL squads. Then came the Institution For Savings holiday tournament, which Newburyport won with a nearly 50-point victory over an injury-riddled Triton team and a 33-point victory over Ipswich in the finals.
Of course, Newburyport being the preseason No. 10 team in the entire state by the Boston Globe plays a factor in all of this. The Clippers are really, really good this year.
But it's important to get tested.
Which is why Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield was incredibly pleased with her team Tuesday night.
With perennial CAL powerhouse Pentucket in the house, the Clippers controlled the game from start to finish to earn a massive 47-30 victory in a battle of arguably the two best teams in the league this year. Emma Foley led the way with 20 points, Deirdre McElhinney added 16 while hitting some big free throws down the stretch, and overall the still-undefeated Clippers (6-0) showed that when they finally do get tested, they know how to respond.
"I'm really proud of them," said Grutchfield. "I think they know that if they're going to be good, they have to beat Pentucket. If we're moving forward and we're as good as we want to be, we have to beat them. I feel that it was the first time we were challenged this year, and the girls rose to the challenge. So I thought that was really positive and should build confidence."
For basically the entire year, Newburyport has had each game won after the first quarter. So with a program the calibur of Pentucket (5-3) coming in, there was the question of how the Clippers would respond to their first taste of adversity this winter.
Plus, there was the added bonus that a year ago, the Panthers beat the Clippers on their home court on the last day of the CAL season to win the Kinney title.
But Newburyport quickly put those negative thoughts to bed.
"They're one of the best teams in the state," said Pentucket coach John McNamara. "So we can't play the way we played tonight and expect to compete. I'm sure (Newburyport) is motivated to win the CAL, we took it from them last year. But every year is different, and we just have to play better."
Offensively it was Foley getting Newburyport going, but defensively it was the entirety of her along with McElhinney, Makenna Ward, Olivia McDonald and Brela Pavao working as a unit. The Clippers only led by a bucket after the first quarter, but held the Panthers to just two points in the second to take a 19-8 lead into halftime.
Ward primarily drew the assignment of hounding Pentucket sharpshooter Abby Dube -- who may have been dealing with an injury -- and impressively held her scoreless for the game. Gabby Bellacqua scored half of Pentucket's 30 points, with 13 of those 15 coming in the second half.
"I just think our defense is tough," said Grutchfield. "I thought we really stopped their dribble penetration and they struggled. The game is a game of momentum, and things aren't always going to go great the whole time. But we didn't crumble, we stayed tough and Pentucket, you know, they can shoot. They can come back at you with a few 3s, but we didn't allow that."
Bellacqua tried her best to bring Pentucket back, and hit back-to-back tough driving layups to make it 30-20 late in the third. Even her younger sister, freshman Sophia, contributed and made a layup to make it 33-22 heading into the fourth.
During the final frame, it was Gabby hitting another layup over Foley to make it 36-27, but that's as close as Pentucket would get.
McEhinney stepped up and hit a pair of free throws, Foley added a bucket and McDonald showcased a killer crossover before drilling a jumper from the free throw line to make it 41-28 with 90 seconds left.
"I though Makenna handled the pressure really well," said Grutchfield. "Emma did a really good job staying mentally tough and playing really good defense, and Deirdre making those free throws down the stretch and getting the steals was huge. And I also thought Olivia Foley off the bench had some good, critical minutes."
The two rivals will meet again on the final day of the CAL season, but this time in West Newbury. So circle your calendars on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m., for a rematch that could very likely determine the Kinney champ.
"They played well, give them all the credit in the world," said McNamara. "But we just can't make shots right now. It's hard to play the way we're playing right now. We haven't played well the past two or three weeks, we've known that. But give them the credit. They made shots, they drove to the hoop hard, especially in the second half, and they took it to us."
Newburyport 47, Pentucket 30
Pentucket (30): Audrey Conover 0-3-3, Bethany Cloutier 0-1-1, Alyssa Thompson 2-0-5, Sophia Bellacqua 1-0-2, Kate Conover 0-0-0, Ava DiBurro 1-2-4, Abby Dube 0-0-0, Gabby Bellacqua 6-3-15, Amelia Crowe 0-0-0, Maisie King 0-0-0. Totals 10-9-30
Newburyport (47): Deirdre McElhinney 4-6-16, Olivia McDonald 1-0-2, Makenna Ward 3-1-7, Brela Pavao 1-0-2, Olivia Foley 0-0-0, Emma Foley 7-6-20. Totals 15-13-47
3-pointers: N — McElhinney 2; P — Thompson
Pentucket (5-3): 6 2 14 8 — 30
Newburyport (6-0): 8 11 14 14 — 47
