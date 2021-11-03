So far this fall, the Newburyport girls soccer team has been able to cross off mostly everything on its preseason to-do list.
Win the ALS Cup? Check.
Win the Cape Ann League Kinney Division? Check.
Make the state tournament? Check.
Have some fun in the process? Double check.
So, yeah, it’s already been a memorable fall for this tight-knit Clipper crew led by senior captains Caity Rooney, Izzy Kirby, Maddie Felts and Katie Gallagher. But now, as the saying goes, it’s time for the second season to start.
“We’ve worked hard all season to get to this point,” said Felts. “I feel like we’re still improving every single game. There are still things we’re getting better and better at each time we go out there.
“This is also the closest the team has been in the past four years. So just keeping everyone together and working hard for each other is something we’re going to continue to do.”
It probably wouldn’t be wise to bet against these Clippers (12-4-2), who earned the No. 15 seed in the 44-team Division 3 tournament and will open at home against No. 18 Swampscott at a time and date still to be determined.
They ran an absolute gauntlet to get through the CAL.
“The daily grind of the season is a lot,” said Newburyport coach Kevin Sheridan. “We ask a lot of them for six days of the week, but they’ve just been so hard-working all season and have deserved everything they’ve achieved so far.”
The girls clinched the CAL Kinney last Thursday after taking down Triton, 1-0, holding off a stacked division with North Reading, Lynnfield and Pentucket at their heels the entire way.
And even though the Clippers have their eyes on a state title, winning the league is something they’ll always cherish.
“Winning the league was definitely one of our bucket list items,” said Kirby. “We knew we had a strong team coming into it, and we kind of just pushed ourselves to see how far we could go. We still want to push ourselves more, but we definitely had the goal to win the CAL.”
The Newburyport girls team has perennially been strong, and the “five-year drought” between the program’s last CAL title in 2016 is hardly anything to nitpick.
Good soccer has continuously been played at Newburyport, league title or not.
But for this team, and especially the seniors, to be able to end their careers saying they were CAL champs has a nice ring to it.
“We haven’t necessarily been at our top game the past few years,” said Gallagher. “So we were really motivated this year. Especially with it being our senior year, we wanted to go out strong.
“When we bring the energy and the motivation, we can do anything. We just have to keep focus and keep a positive mindset and we’ll do well.”
And, of course, that CAL title will become part of history when the team gets added to the championship banner in the gym.
“Once we started seeing the team playing together and the chemistry we started to have,” started Rooney. “we kind of just knew that we were going to have a really good year and that we had a good future ahead of us.
“We’ve played some strong teams up in divisions like Bishop Fenwick and Tewksbury and have done well. So I think we have a good chance of making it far.”
It’ll be no cakewalk in the first round for Newburyport.
Swampscott (10-4-4), after getting though an equally-tough Northeast Conference, will present a challenge.
But the Clippers have proven that they’re ready to face any adversity head on, and they’ll do it the same way they’ve done so many of their bucket-list items already.
Together.
“Keeping the team all together and keeping it light-hearted will be key,” said Kirby. “Just keeping everyone’s personality and spirit up is just really helpful and something we’ve talked about all season.”
