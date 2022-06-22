The spring sports season in Massachusetts has come and gone, and just like that we’re on to summer break.
With it’s conclusion, we’re also marking the end of the 2021-22 high school sports calendar. It was an overwhelmingly successful year for Daily News area teams, and it was also the first year under the new MIAA statewide tournament system.
And that system, while not perfect, at least certainly seemed to get the seedings correct during all three seasons. This spring, the lowest seed to win a state championship was Manchester-Essex baseball claiming the Division 4 crown as a No. 5 seed. Two No. 4 seeds also won state championships in Westfield softball (D2) and Masconomet girls tennis (D2), but other than that each state champion was seeded 1-3 in their respective division.
The Daily News area saw three teams claim state titles this spring. The Newburyport boys track team kicked us off with the Division 4 crown a couple of weeks ago, and both Amesbury softball and Newburyport girls tennis took home titles over the weekend.
Here are the 2022 MIAA spring sports champions:
Baseball
Division 1: No. 2 Taunton (22-3).
Division 2: No. 1 Milton (22-3).
Division 3: No. 1 Austin Prep (25-0).
Division 4: No. 5 Manchester-Essex (15-9).
Division 5: No. 3 Mount Greylock (21-4).
Boys Lacrosse
Division 1: No. 1 St. John’s Prep (22-1).
Division 2: No. 1 Longmeadow (22-1).
Division 3: No. 2 Norwell (21-2)
Division 4: No. 3 Wahconah (22-1).
Girls Lacrosse
Division 1: No. 2 Westwood (25-0).
Division 2: No. 1 Notre Dame of Hingham (21-4).
Division 3: No. 2 Medfield (20-3).
Division 4: No. 3 Dover-Sherborn (16-9).
Softball
Division 1: No. 3 Taunton (21-4).
Division 2: No. 4 Westfield (21-2).
Division 3: No. 2 Greater New Bedford (25-2).
Division 4: No. 2 Amesbury (24-1).
Division 5: No. 1 Greenfield (19-6).
Boys Tennis
Division 1: No. 3 Acton-Boxboro (17-1).
Division 2: No. 1 Concord-Carlisle (17-4).
Division 3: No. 1 Wayland (14-5).
Division 4: No. 1 Weston (19-1).
Girls Tennis
Division 1: No. 2 Lexington (23-0).
Division 2: No. 4 Masconomet (20-0).
Division 3: No. 1 Newburyport (20-2).
Division 4: No. 1 Hamilton-Wenham (23-0).
Boys Volleyball
Division 1: No. 1 Needham (24-0).
Division 2: No. 3 Westfield (24-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.