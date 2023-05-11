Isn’t it always more exciting when a track meet comes down to the final event?
Well, that’s exactly what happened Wednesday evening between the Newburyport and North Reading boys — but now add on the stipulation of a CAL Kinney title going to the winner of said event.
Who could best overcome the pressure and execute at a higher level?
“It came down to a pole vault dual between senior Dan Kolman and North Reading’s top jumper,” said Newburyport coach Michael McCormick. “Both missed 12-feet, but Dan won on fewer misses.”
And because of Kolman’s precision and execution at the lower heights, the Newburyport boys were able to squeak past previously-unbeaten North Reading, 74-71, in dramatic fashion. As a result, both the Clippers and Hornets finished the regular season with 3-1 records, with the head-to-head tiebreaker — and the CAL Kinney title — coming back home to Newburyport for the second straight year.
Kolman’s heroics sealed the deal, but elsewhere for Newburyport it was senior Bradford Duchesne having a massive day. The two-time Daily News Cross Country MVP won two events, racing to first in both the Mile and the 2-Mile when every point on Wednesday was crucial. The Clippers also got event victories from Ryan Miles in the javelin, Jalen Wise in the triple jump, Alex Rully in the high jump, Ean Hynes in the 110 low hurdles, Ethan Downs in the 800 and the 4x400 relay team of Downs, Wise, Will Acquaviva and Alex Lisauskas.
But again, with every point being critical, other performances can’t go without mention.
Hynes came up with a second-place finish in the long jump, and Miles nearly picked up another victory with a second-place finish in the 100-meter. Wise then secured a massive third in the 400, and Rully added a third himself in the triple jump.
On the girl’s side, Newburyport (3-1) competed hard, but fell to a powerhouse North Reading team, 88-57. It was a victory that gave the undefeated Hornets (4-0) at least a share of their ninth straight CAL title, as the program has bounced around over the last decade — but has still dominated — between the Kinney and Baker Divisions.
The Clippers got event victories from Gabby Reithmueller in the high jump, Hailey LaRosa in the Mile, Annabel Murray in the 800, Abby Kelly in the 2-Mile and the 4x400 relay team of Blake Parker, Annie Shay, Sophia Franco and Elizabeth Downs.
Amesbury boys and girls cruise to Baker titles
And right down the road, another local school was winning its own CAL title.
A program-wide CAL title.
With similar comfortable victories over Lynnfield during Wednesday’s meet, both the Amesbury boys and girls left as CAL Baker champions. The boys won their meet, 87-58, while the girls came through with a 90.5-50.5 victory.
“For both teams to win the Baker Division is tremendous,” said Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon. “We have a lot of athletes qualified for the playoffs, so it should be an interesting and fun postseason.”
As expected, the Red Hawk superstars stepped up in a big way.
For the boys, that means the trio of Aiden Donovan and brothers Max and Michael Sanchez each winning multiple events. Donovan took care of the throws as he has all season, winning both the shot put (49-9) and the discus (146-6) in dominant fashion. Max Sanchez then added victories in the triple jump (40-10) and the 200 (22.7), and not to be outshined, Michael raced to first in both the 100 (11.3) and 400 (52.2).
The Amesbury boys also secured wins from Joe Stanton in the Mile (4:47.9), the 4x100 relay team of Henry O’Neill, Max Sanchez, Jackson Wetherell and Anthony Anguilar-Lopez, Zach Rome in the 400 low hurdles (60.5), Andre Bailin in the 2-Mile (11:26.9) and the 4x400 team of Brody Tonks, Stanton, Drew Sanford and Truman Yee (3:47.7).
Moving over to the girls, Meagan McAndrews had herself a day.
The senior superstar won an impressive three events while showcasing her versatility, claiming the javelin (93-5), the 400 low hurdles (70.7) and the 200 (27.4). The other double-winner for Amesbury was Lydia Belanger, who took both the pole vault (7-0) and the shot put (37-10).
Elsewhere, the Red Hawks got event victories from Lindsey Williamson in the 100 high hurdles (17.4), Bayleigh Shanahan in the 100-meter (12.7), Katie Ishihara in the 400 (71.2), Anna Tessmer in the 800 (2:44.5), Julia Parsons in the 2-Mile (13:31.9) and the 4x100 relay team of Maddy Clark, Gabby Peixoto, Williamson and Shanahan (55.6).
