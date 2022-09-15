NEWBURYPORT — Despite the outcome on the court last night, the Newburyport volleyball remains one of the better stories in the area this fall.
The Clippers came into Wednesday’s “Battle of the Unbeatans” having looked great over their first three games. Led by tri-captains Sophia Messina, Viive Godtfredsen and Emma Foley, a revamped roster had swept its way to victory over solid Georgetown, Masconomet and Hamilton-Wenham teams without losing a single set.
But the task at hand Wednesday night was a tall one to conquer.
On the other sideline was defending Division 4 state champion Ipswich, who, like Newburyport, came into the game undefeated and having swept all its matches. The Clippers fought valiantly, and kept each set more than competitive, but in the end the Tigers flexed their championship muscle and walked out with another 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-22, 25-18).
“We knew we were coming in against a hard team,” said Newburyport coach Lori Solazzo. “I will say that we didn’t play tonight like how we’ve been playing. So that’s frustrating because I know these girls can play at a higher level. I wish I knew the answer why, but Ipswich was good in the service tonight, and our defense wasn’t as strong. But we’re right back to it tomorrow against Essex Tech, so we’ve got to regroup and get back at it.”
Right from the jump, Ipswich (3-0) put its foot on the gas.
The Tigers jumped out to an early 9-3 lead that forced Newburyport (3-1) to call a quick timeout. The Clippers tried to claw back, but a handful of service errors helped the Tigers take the first set, 25-16.
Maybe there were some early nerves from playing the defending champs, but the Clippers settled in during the second set.
Senior Beatrice Cortecci had a pair of kills and a thunderous block, and junior Zoey Calitri landed an ace to put Newburyport up 15-14. Messina followed with a kill to put the Clippers up two, but Ipswich responded with four straight points to take the lead and never looked back. Messina and Godtfredsen served on point wins, and the Clippers had a stretch where they scored three straight points, but Ipswich was able to close out the 25-22 set win to take a 2-0 lead.
Calitri and Cortecci started the third set with kills to help Newburyport open up an early 7-5 lead. It was yet another close, competitive set, but the Tigers went on a run to go up 18-14 and closed on a 7-2 stretch to finish out the sweep.
“We gave up 13 serves, and that’s something we work on,” said Solazzo. “So that impacted our play, and like I said our defense. But kudos to Ipswich, they were hitting their seams and they outserved us to the point where our serve-receive wasn’t as strong tonight.
“But we were competitive, I’m definitely excited with where we’re at this year.”
Messina led the Clippers with 6 kills, with junior Lily LeDuc right behind with 5. Cortecci stuffed the stat sheet with 4 kills, 3 blocks and an ace, and Foley had a solid game with 3 blocks herself.
Ipswich 3, Newburyport 0
Kills: Sophia Messina 6, Lily LeDuc 5, Beatrice Cortecci 4
Blocks: Emma Foley 3, Cortecci 3
Service points (aces): Zoey Calitri (2), Audrey Loughran (2)
Ipswich (4-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Newburyport (3-1): 16 22 18 — 0
