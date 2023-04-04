Newburyport Pee Wee

The Newburyport PeeWee Hockey team beat Billerica, 3-1, on Sunday to capture the Valley Hockey League Championship. Pictured are: (Front) Anthony Lucey. (First Row) Sam Tramontana, Patrick Bavaro, Brody Roback, Sean Murray, Nolan Jones, Hudson Botto and Beckett Millett. (Back Row) Coach Todd Millette, Jacob Caswell, Charlie Wagner, Colin Yavarow, Reed Ostrom, Coach Steve Jones, Lars Nystrom, Spiros Sakkas, Emerson Reynolds, Ethan Malio and Coach Cory Roback.

Trending Video

Recommended for you