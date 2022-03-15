Newburyport 7th grade hoop

Congrats are in order for the Newburyport 7th Grade Gold girls basketball team, which just won the 2022 River Valley League Division 4 championship after defeating a strong team from Haverhill, 36-27. Front row (L-R): Caroline Mullen, Fiona DeLisle, Soleil Martin, Delaney Duncan, Alexa Warchol, Addison Bentley, Bethany Bentley, Mackenzie Warnat, and Lilly Curtis. Back row (L-R): Coach Craig Duncan, Head Coach Kristi Johnson, and Coach Dan Warchol

 Courtesy Photo

