Youth soccer in the Daily News area is in a fantastic spot.
Heck, soccer in general in the Daily News area is in a fantastic spot, as evidenced by the Newburyport High boys going undefeated to win the Division 3 State Championship last year. Similarly, the Clipper girls had another strong year — winning the CAL Kinney title — and programs like Georgetown, Amesbury, Pentucket and Triton are all in good spots.
And it looks like each one of those teams will be getting some reinforcements in a few years time.
This past weekend, the Massachusetts Youth Soccer Program held their District Select Tournament at the Youth Soccer fields in Lancaster, and the winner of the Girls U12 division was a District 5 team comprised of players from each Daily News area community. The team finished group play with a 3-0-1 record, and went on to defeat District 2 in the championship game, 3-0.
The team allowed only one goal across all five games.
In the championship game, Emerson Call opened the scoring before adding another late in the game to seal the victory. The defense was led by Mia Padovani, another Mia, Mia Schevazino, assisted on a goal and was a key contributor, and Mae Dickie was the winning goalie.
District 5 was coached by Joe Iannaccone, Gia Cyrier, and Stephen Dickie, and featured: Addison Skinner, Ava Peckham, Brielle Broughton, Emerson Call, Elise Reed, Lily Zacher, Julia Droggitis, Juliana Iannaccone, Maddy Maxam, Mae Dickie, Mia Padovani, Mia Schiavuzzo, Molly Mosquera, Natalia Cyrier, Nora Ferace and Rhys Greer.
Players from Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury were all represented on the team.
