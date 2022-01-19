PEABODY — The Newburyport girls hockey team was facing an uphill battle heading into Wednesday’s game.
The Peabody-Lynnfield-North Reading co-op team came in needing no introduction, having won the Northeast League title the past three years. and the Clippers didn’t exactly help themselves out early.
Peabody scored on its first shot on net, jumped out to a three-goal lead after the first period and cruised to a 4-1 win on its home ice. The Clippers certainly settled down over the final 30 minutes, and even outskated their opponents for a some chunks of the game.
But the early hole was too deep to dig out of.
“We actually almost scored on our first couple of shifts,” said Newburyport coach Dan Robinson. “We got two good scoring opportunities, and I feel like if we had gotten those goals early it would have been a different game. But (Peabody) is a really, really good team. The have a lot of structure with the way they pressured us.
“I felt like in that first period, we didn’t handle ourselves well at all. I feel like (Peabody’s) forecheck is very aggressive, they have a bunch of good skaters, so they’re able to get on top of your defense very quickly.”
Peabody struck first on its first shot on goal by Catie Kampersal. The sophomore, who was the team’s leading returning scorer with 9 goals and 6 assists a year ago, then lit the lamp again a few minutes later to double the lead.
The Clippers (4-3-1) and senior tri-captain Fiona Dunphy got a great look near the end of the period that was turned away by the pads of Alysa Mutti (14 saves). and quick to punish missed opportunities, Peabody came right back down and scored to make it 3-0 on a goal from Hannah Gromko
“We let them beat us to the net,” said Robinson. “They got net-front presence, they got rebounds and they found the back of the net.”
As frustrating as that first period was, however, the Clippers showed a ton of fight.
For the final two periods, the team only allowed goalie Teagan Wilson (17 saves) to see 11 more shots come her way. The young defense core of Kayla Gibbs (freshman), Riley Freeman (8th grade), Holly Sullivan (8th grade), Izzy Kirby (senior) and Julia Losee (freshman) all tightened up in front of Wilson.
And offensively, the Clippers generated far more good chances.
“Yeah, we really settled in,” said Robinson. “Teagan really played well in the second and third period. I thought as a team, we really pushed hard in the second and third period and found our game a little bit.”
It was a scoreless second, but the Clippers nearly made it a game late in the third.
With five minutes left, and on the penalty kill, 8th-grader Olivia Wilson outskated everyone to a bounding puck down the ice and found herself in a one-on-one situation with the Peabody goalie. She deked to her left, then flipped a pretty shot top shelf to put home the short-hander and make it 3-1.
But Peabody struck right back minutes later.
The lightning-quick Sarah Powers found the back of the net to make it 4-1, and that put an end to any crazy comeback effort.
The Clippers will now try to regroup before traveling to Medford on Saturday.
“We know how good (Peabody) is, we know they’re a team we want to beat, we know they’re a mountain we have to climb,” said Robinson. “We’re a young team, and I think that first period showed our youth.”
Peabody 4, Newburyport 1
Peabody: 3 0 1 — 4
Newburyport (4-3-1): 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: P — Catie Kampersal 2, Hannah Gromko, Sarah Powers; N — Olivia Wilson
Assists: P — Ava Buckley 3, Powers, Gromko
Saves: P — Alyse Mutti 14; N — Teagan Wilson 17
