NEWBURYPORT -- As the final horn went off, and the Newburyport boys lacrosse team stormed James T. Stehlin Field and goalie Ryan Portalla in celebration, Clipper coach Josh Wedge spoke candidly about the effort he just saw from his team.
"That was the best game we played all year. Easily," said Wedge. "The intensity that these guys came with today for their seniors was awesome."
And man, what a time to do it.
The math was simple for the Clippers heading into Friday's game against Lynnfield. Win, and you're outright CAL Kinney champions. Lose, and you share the title with the Pioneers.
You can guess which outcome the team preferred more.
And oh yeah, it was Senior Night, too.
But with all that was at stake and all that was being celebrated, Newburyport put forth a rather dominating effort from start to finish. The Clippers never trailed, got seven combined goals from seniors Ryan McHugh, Jon Groth and Cam Tinkham and rode an excellent defensive effort to earn a 12-7 win over Lynnfield. Having never won an outright CAL Kinney title before the start of last spring, the Clippers have now gone back to back.
"It's the second year in a row so it's exciting," said McHugh, who had a hat-trick. "It's also nice being my senior year and it happening on Senior Night. I'm just really excited and really proud of our team."
After celebrating its nine seniors before the opening faceoff, Newburyport (11-5, 11-1 CAL) was immediately locked in.
The Clippers completely controlled play in the first quarter to build an early 4-0 lead. Offensive turnovers have been an issue at times this season, but the Clippers made sure to value possession Friday afternoon. And across the entire roster, defensemen like Jack Hadden, Jeff Thurston, Sam Foley and Will Gagnon, and midfielders like Jon Groth, Owen Kreuz, Cole Mellett and Ryan Philbin made life difficult any time a Lynnfield player had the ball.
Tinkham and Kreuz both scored to offset two Pioneer goals in the second quarter, but the Clippers landed a haymaker right before the break. With just under 30 seconds left until half, Groth took a nice feed and rocketed a shot that found the back of the net. Cole Mellett then won the ensuing faceoff for the Clippers and put forth a great individual effort. The senior raced past a couple of defenders into the offensive zone, fought through a hit to get to the front of the net and then bounced one home as he got checked to the ground with less than 15 seconds remaining.
The dagger of a goal made it 8-2, and put the Clippers in an even better halftime mood.
"The intensity in the first half was better than it's been all year," said Wedge. "Defensively, we smothered them. All I told our guys before the game was that I just wanted them to play as hard as humanly possible for our seniors, and that's what we did. And we rode so hard that (Lynnfield) couldn't really clear. We had a pretty good strategy for how to stop them, and they really struggled to get the ball over the mid line. And I think we honestly kind of wore them down in the first half with how hard we were playing and making them run."
Hadden, a long-stick middie, started the second half with a bullet of a shot that hit off the inside-left post and went in. Lynnfield (11-4, 9-3 CAL), made it 9-3 at the end of the third quarter, and scored just about 10 seconds into the fourth. But McHugh answered with a goal, and after another Lynnfield tally Groth responded with his second strike of the game. Junior Ryan Philbin finished off the scoring for the Clippers.
A senior himself, Portalla (8 saves) also had a strong day in net for Newburyport.
"The beginning of the season was a little slow, and our goal at the beginning was to just win (the CAL), and then we'll look at the playoffs later," said McHugh. "So winning this was always the first step, and now hopefully we can get a state championship."
Newburyport 12, Lynnfield 7
Goals: Ryan McHugh 3, Cam Tinkham 2, Jon Groth 2, Cole Mellett, Jack Hadden, Owen Kreuz, Ryan Philbin, Zach McHugh
Assists: Groth 3, Kreuz
Saves: Ryan Portalla 8
Lynnfield (11-4): 0 2 1 3 — 7
Newburyport (11-5): 4 4 1 3 — 12
