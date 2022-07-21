Byfield 12U

The Byfield/Newbury 12U Little League team went an undefeated 10-0 to win the River Rivals Tournament for a third year in a row. Members of the team are: Wyatt Allen, MJ Zappala, Boden Stickney, Sam Harding, Ben Soule, Evan Allen, Carson Rumph, Tedy Magee, Luke Murray, Felix Goodrich, Leo Chaisson and Kodi Koch. The team is coached by: Nick Allan, Joe Chaisson, Matt Zappala and Ethan Goodrich.

 Courtesy Photo

