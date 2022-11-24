It’s been over a decade since the Triton football program could last say it was CAL Kinney champions in some capacity.
But that ended Thursday morning.
With big days from quarterback Max Ciaramitaro and top receivers Cole Piaseczynski and Ethan Tate, Triton jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back in a 46-21 Thanksgiving Day win over rival Pentucket. And with the win, coupled with a North Reading loss to Lynnfield Thursday morning, the Vikings (7-4, 5-2 CAL) end the year tied atop the CAL Kinney standings.
“It was amazing,” said Triton coach Eric Burgos. “It was just cool for the seniors. They’ve worked so hard the past few years to get to a point where they’re playing winning football, so to earn a share of the title was a really special moment for them.
“Max threw for a few touchdowns and had over 200 yards passing, Cole scored another three touchdowns and Ethan Tate caught a couple. It was just a good day.”
It should be noted that North Reading is playing in the Division 5 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium next week. Lynnfield is of course a good team and deserving of the Thanksgiving Day win, but the Hornets may have chosen the safe route on Thursday and rested their key starters.
Regardless, a CAL Kinney title is still a CAL Kinney title.
A 26-0 game at halftime, Pentucket (1-10) didn’t give up.
Nick Carrion hauled in a touchdown pass from Caleb Meisner in the third quarter, and Kevin Reiter caught long touchdowns in both the third and fourth. The game also marked the end of the three-year long road trip for Pentucket. While the district has been building its new high school and athletic facilities, the Panthers have been forced to play on the road.
But, with the stadium on schedule to open next fall, the Panthers will finally be back for a home game.
“They made some great halftime adjustments,” said Burgos on Pentucket. “Those two coaches over there (Dan Leary and Steve Hayden) know what they’re doing, and those kids absolutely fought hard until the final whistle.”
For Triton, Thursday’s win marked the end of the program’s winningest campaign since 2016. For a four-season stretch from 2017 through the 2021 Fall 2 season, the Vikings went a combined 5-30. But over the past two years, the program has turned it around in a big way, going 11-10 with two state tournament appearances and now a share of a CAL Kinney title.
“Just so proud of their effort and the work they’ve put into this,” said Burgos. “It’s just hard to come up with the words because that’s just how proud of them I am. They’re the epitome of hard work, wanting better than what they had, and they went out and got it today.”
