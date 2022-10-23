It was a memorable Senior Night for the Triton football team.
Quarterback Max Ciaramitaro accounted for four totals touchdowns, and the Vikings rushed for a whopping 335 yards as a team in a 35-15 win over visiting Hamilton-Wenham. Ranked No. 12 in the latest MIAA Division 5 power poll, the victory will aid the Vikings (4-3) in their hopeful jump up to a top-8 seed so they can host a first-round playoff game.
But geting back to Friday night, the Generals (2-5) kept it close for a half.
Ciaramitaro started the game with a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then connected with fellow senior Matt Sauris on an 11-yard TD strike in the second. But the Generals -- who are coached by former Pentucket star Tim Freiermuth -- fought hard and responded with a score to make it a 15-15 game at halftime.
After the break, however, the Vikings took charge.
Daily News area top scorer Cole Piaseczynski broke off a 16-yard touchdown, and Ciaramitaro followed with a 4-yard scoring run minutes later in the third quarter. Then in the fourth, the duo ended the scoring for the night when Ciaramitaro hit Piaseczynski for a 25-yard TD.
Piaseczynski rushed for 136 yards on 14 carries, and also hauled in two passes for 33 yards. Josh Rodriguez hit 100 rushing yards even on 11 carries, and Ciaramitaro finished with 64 yards on the ground while also completing 7-of-13 pass for 76 yards. Defensively, Rodriguez and Nathan Miller led the way with 7 tackles, Antonio Sforza added 5 tackles and a sack and Ryan Snow came away win an interception.
Triton 35, Hamilton-Wenham 15
Hamilton-Wenham (2-5): 8 7 0 7 — 15
Triton (4-3): 8 7 13 7 — 35
First Quarter
T — Max Ciaramitaro 10 run (Nathan Miller pass from Ciaramitaro)
Second Quarter
T — Matt Sauris 11 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (Liam Friis kick)
Third Quarter
T — Cole Piaseczynski 16 run (run failed)
T — Ciaramitaro 4 run (Friis kick)
Fourth Quarter
T — Piaseczynski 25 pass from Ciaramitaro (Friis kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: TRITON (46-335): Cole Piaseczynski 14-136, Josh Rodriguez 11-100, Max Ciaramitaro 15-64, Jayden Torres 4-33, Nathan Miller 1-2, Ryan Snow 1-0
PASSING: T — Ciaramitaro 7-13-2, 76
RECEIVING: T — Piaseczynski 2-33, Matt Sauris 1-11, Ethan Tate 2-10, Ryan Nolan 1-9, Miller 1-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.