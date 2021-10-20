Matt Valli was waiting for Wednesday’s cross country meet between Newburyport and Georgetown to start up, when out of the corner of his eye he spotted his two boys jogging across the Maudslay Park field towards him.
Valli squatted down, as his oldest boy, Matt Jr., 5, jumped into dad’s arms first, followed by his youngest, Jordan, 3.
Matt Jr. was wearing red to support the Clippers, while little Jordan had a — shall we say — Royal blue football shirt on.
Moments later, the Georgetown bus arrived, and out stepped Matt Jr. and Jordan’s mother — and, of course, Matt’s wife — Laura, who took over as head coach of the Royals’ program this fall.
You see, Wednesday’s meet wasn’t just Newburyport vs. Georgetown.
It was “Valli vs. Valli.”
“This will be a really fun day,” said Matt, who’s been with the Newburyport program as both an assistant and head coach for the past five years, before the race.
“I wanted both kids to be wearing red, but Laura wouldn’t let me!”
Jokes aside, Wednesday was a chance for the Vallis to be together as a family in an environment that has helped define their entire relationship.
Running.
The two met at the Evelyn’s Run for the Roses 5K in Salisbury in 2011, and the story goes that Matt had a proposition for Laura based on how the race played out.
“They gave the women a 3-minute head start,” said Laura. “And he said that if he passed me out on the course, I had to buy him dinner, and if he didn’t pass me, he would buy me dinner.
“So I said, ‘Either way, we’re having dinner I guess.’ and he was like, ‘Yup, either way we’re having dinner.’”
The rest, as they say, is history.
And 10 years and two kids later, the Vallis find they’re now running after Matt Jr. and Jordan in the yard just as much as they’re running to train for half-marathons. Laura just completed one a couple of weeks ago, and Matt will be taking on the Newburyport half-marathon this Sunday.
“We’re still pretty active in the racing community,” said Laura, who’s been teaching English at the Penn Brook Elementary School in Georgetown for the past 14 years. “It’s still a big part of our lives. We even worked at the JackRabbit running store in downtown Newburyport for some years together as well.
“(Running) is a huge part of who we are and what we hope for the future for our family.”
Matt, a Physical Education teacher at Newburyport’s Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, agrees.
“Right now, we really don’t run as much together because either I’ll take the boys and she’ll run or she’ll take the boys and I’ll run,” said Matt, who grew up in Merrimac and went to Pentucket. “But we train pretty much year-round and do a lot of races throughout the year.
“Running certainly is a big part of our relationship. Even our kids now, I’ll set up a little trail for them in the woods out back and they’ll run around all day.”
The Vallis have lived in Newburyport and Amesbury in the past, and just recently sold their house in Kingston, N.H. two days ago to move back closer to the area, somewhere in either Georgetown or Newburyport.
But wherever they end up, you can bet that in a decade’s time, Matt Jr. and Jordan will be on the local high school cross country team.
“They’ll be on one of these two teams some day,” said Laura. “We just don’t know which one yet!”
Clippers Sweep, but Royals Showing Promise
Both the boys and girls meet on Wednesday ended up being victories for Newburyport.
TJ Carleo and Bradford Duchesne led the Clipper boys to a 15-50 win, finishing the 2.94-mile course in first together in 16:31. But the improving Royals got a solid race from Colton Hayhurst, who finished in 19th in 20:22.
And on the girls side, Hailey LaRosa won with a blazing time of 18:47, which was over two minutes ahead of teammate Lizzy Boelke in second (20:49).
But the young Royals, who only have three female runners — all in either the 7th or 8th grade — and therefore cannot score in a meet, got a great performance from Abigail Porto in 11th (22:57).
In her first year at the helm, Valli certainly has some young talent to work with over the coming years.
“It’s been a blast,” she said. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been teaching in Georgetown for 14 years, and the whole time I’ve been watching the cross country teams jog around town, and I always thought that I wanted to a part of that some day.”
“So the opportunity presented itself, and I knew I had to go for it.”
Newburyport 15, Georgetown 50 (Boys)
at Maudslay Park (2.94 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. TJ Carleo (N) 16:31; 1. Bradford Duchesne (N) 16:31; 3. Sam Walker (N) 16:39; 4. Matt Murray (N) 16:43; 5. Nathan Barry (N) 16:47 ... Also: 19. Colton Hayhurst (G) 20:22; 24. Ethan Deane (G) 21:26
Records: Georgetown 0-5, Newburyport 5-0
Newburyport 15, Georgetown 50 (Girls)
at Maudslay Park (2.94 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Hailey LaRosa (N) 18:47; 2. Lizzy Boelke (N) 20:49; 2. Olivia D’Ambrosio (N) 20:49; 4. Annabel Murray (N) 20:57; 5. Bristol Banovic (N) 21:28; ... Also: 11. Abigail Porto (G) 22:57, 19. Collette Olson (G) 25:30
Records: Newburyport 4-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.