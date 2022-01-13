It was an eventful final meet of the CAL indoor track regular season Wednesday night, with plenty of local athletes setting personal bests and stepping into the spotlight.
Though Amesbury may have had a bit more to celebrate than everyone else.
Both the girls and boys teams won their respective matches against Ipswich to finish the regular season a perfect 4-0, claiming CAL Baker championships for each program.
The girls had a bunch of strong performances in their 53-46 win, led by senior Nixie Raymond finishing second overall in the 300 in 43.38. Bayleigh Shanahan (55m), Anna Tessmer (600), Meagan McAndrews (SP), Julia Parsons (2-Mile) and Lidya Belanger (HJ) also won their respective events in the dual-meet against Ipswich, while placing high in the meet overall.
And on the boys side, Jadriel Laracuente won the shot put overall with a solid throw of 42-2. The Indians, who beat Ipswich 51-49, also got dual-meet wins from Shea Cucinotta (55m and LJ), Michael Sanchez (300), Drew Sanford (Mile) and the 4x200 relay team of Cucinotta, Sanchez, Drew Scialdone and Zach Rome. All of those finishes were also inside of the top-7 for the entire meet.
“To have both teams win their respective divisions is just tremendous,” said Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon. “The coaches couldn’t be prouder of them and happier for them. They are both relatively small teams, and most kids have to compete in multiple events. But I guess you could say no one complains about lack of playing time!
“They are now looking forward to the upcoming postseason meets.”
The Newburyport boys also got a handful of top finishes and won both of its meets to finish its season 4-0 and claim the CAL Kinney title. Will Acquaviva took first overall in the 300 (37.60), TJ Carleo won the 600 (1:26.36), Ethan Downs won the 1,000 (2:47.19), Bradford Duchesne took first in the mile (4:43.43) and Nathan Barry won the 2-mile (10:20.65).
Elsewhere, the Pentucket girls finished strong with meet wins over Newburyport (52-48) and Triton (58-42) to close out its regular season 3-1. The Green and White had a remarkable 27 personal best finishes, highlighted by Phoebe Rubio taking first in the 2-Mile (12:11.29), Emile Rubio winning the high jump (5-2) and the 4x200 relay team of Sydney Trout, Reese Gallant, Sage Smith and Emily Rubio winning in 1:51.30.
“This was a great way to finish our regular season with two hard fought wins against two well coached teams,” said Pentucket coach Steve Derro. “I’m really happy for our seniors to end the regular season on such a high note, and we are looking forward to the post season.”
Other overall meet wins were Newburyport’s Blake Parker in the 600 (1:45.23) and Hailey LaRosa in the mile (5:30.48), Pentucket’s Yanni Kakouris in the 55m (6.81), Alex Bishop in the hurdles (8.11) and Brandon Lee in the long jump (19-8) and Triton’s 4x200 relay team of Parker Burns, Peter Scangas, Josh Monroe and Eliot Lent (1:37.98).
Boys Track
Meet results: Pentucket 54, Triton 45; Newburyport 56, Pentucket 44, Amesbury 51, Ipswich 49
Top area placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Yanni Kakouris (P) 6.81, 3. Josh Monroe (T) 6.96, 4. Brandon Lee (P) 7.09, 5. Jimmy Igoe (P) 7.10, 6. Ryan Miles (N) 7.13, 7. Shea Cucinotta (A) 7.16; 300: 1. Will Acquaviva (N) 37.60, 4. Michael Sanchez (A) 39.30, 6. Peter Scangas (T) 39.51; 600: 1. TJ Carleo (N) 1:26.36, 2. Parker Burns (T) 1:28.39, 5. Ryan Plisinski (P) 1:33.61, 6. Jalen Wise (N) 1:33.66, 7. Bryan Nichols (T) 1:35.69; 1,000: 1. Ethan Downs (N) 2:47.19, 2. Stratton Seymour (P) 2:47.91, 5. Owen Roberts (N) 2:56.62, 6. John Sayles (T) 2:57.45, 7. Joe Stanton (A) 3:03.23; Mile: 1. Bradford Duchesne (N) 4:43.43, 2. Aimon Fadil (N) 4:57.14, 3. Matt Murray (N) 5:05.22, 5. Cole Jacobsen (T) 5:07.80, 7. Drew Sanford (A) 5:10.30; 2-Mile: 1. Nathan Barry (N) 10:20.65, 3. Sam Walker (N) 10:28.20, 5. Andrew Lasson (N) 10:28.78, 6. Griffin White (T) 10:57.96, 7. Andre Bailin (A) 11:22.66
55 hurdles: 1. Alex Bishop (P) 8.11, 2. Ean Hynes (N) 8.45, 3. Evan Armano (N) 8.57, 6. Wyatt Hastings (N) 8.90; 4x200: 1. Triton (Parker Burns, Scangas, Monroe, Eliot Lent), 1:37.98, 2. Amesbury (Drew Scialdone, Cucinotta, Zach Rome, Sanchez), 1:41.18, 4. Pentucket (Matt Beaulieu, Jackson Beauparlant, Spencer Wood, Ethan Duggan), 1:42.00, 5. Newburyport (Miles, Hynes, Caelan Twichell, Hastings), 1:42.46; 4x400: 1. Newburyport (Acquaviva, James Forrest-Hay, Ethan Downs, Carleo), 3:44.89, 2. Pentucket (Beauparlant, Will Sutton, Will Roberts, Seymour), 3:50.71, 5. Triton (White, Sayles, Bryan Nichols, John Emerson), 3:58.75, 7. Amesbury (Baker, Brody Tonks, Dorian Willerson, Samford), 4:08.68; HJ: 2. Bishop (P) 5-10, 3. Frank Majewski (P) 5-10, 7. Nolan Ellrot (N) 5-4; LJ: 1. Lee (P) 19-8.0, 2. Cucinotta (A) 19-6.75, 4. Kakouris (P) 19-4.50, 6. Burns (T) 18-9.0, 7. Acquaviva (N) 18-8.0; SP: 1. Jadriel Laracuente (A) 42-2.0, 3. Eamonn Sullivan (N) 40-11.25, 4. Aiden Donovan (A) 40-7.25,
Records: Newburyport 4-0, Amesbury 4-0, Pentucket 2-2, Triton 1-3
Girls Track
Meet results: Amesbury 53, Ipswich 46; Pentucket 52, Newburyport 48; Pentucket 58, Triton 42
Top area placers:
55 meter dash: 2. Reese Gallant (P) 7.73, 3. Sage Smith (P) 7.73, 5. Nieve Morrissey (N) 7.85, 6. Bayleigh Shanahan (A) 7.90; 300: 2. Nixie Raymond (A) 43.38, 4. Emily Rubio (P) 43.70, 5. Devin Stroope (N) 43.81, 6. Sydney Trout (P) 45.14; 600: 1. Blake Parker (N) 1:45.23, 3. Sophia Franco (N) 1:49.44, 4. Arianna Basile (T) 1:50.10, 5. Anna Romano (T) 1:50.12, 7. Elizabeth Downs (N) 1:52.80; 1,000: 3. Ava Burl (T) 3:26.43, 4. Violet Moore (N) 3:27.07, 5. Libby Murphy (P) 3:29.19, 6. Alexa Bonasera (T) 3:32.53; Mile: 1. Hailey LaRosa (N) 5:30.48, 3. Robin Sanger (T) 5:54.25, 4. Bristol Banovic (N) 5:55.06, 5. Ella Edic (P) 6:05.89; 2-Mile: 1. Phoebe Rubio (P) 12:11.29, 2. Abby Kelly (N) 12:19.96, 4. Erin Wallwork (T) 13:07.85, 5. Devon Davis (N) 13:35.85, 7. Julia Parsons (A) 13:41.68
55 hurdles: 3. Julia Beauvais (T) 9.68, 5. Maria Mutis (N) 10.00, 7. Wynter Smith (P) 10.14; 4x200: 1. Pentucket (Sydney Trout, Gallant, Smith, E. Rubio), 1:51.30, 2. Newburyport (Morgan Felts, Stroope, Annie Shay, Parker), 1:53.49, 3. Triton (Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Janet Amasa-Titus, Basile, Trinity Cole), 1:55.07, 6. Amesbury (Lindsey Williamson, Lidya Belanger, Shanahan, Raymond), 1:58.58; 4x400: 3. Triton (Bonasera, Burl, Sanger, Romano) 4:38.31, 5. Pentucket (Edic, Murphy, Lia Alsup, P. Rubio), 4:45.93, 7. Amesbury, 5:02.16; HJ: 1. E. Rubio (P) 5-2, 2. Delaney Meagher (P) 4-10, 4. Gallant (P) 4-8, 6. Belanger (A) 4-6, 7. Julia Schena (N) 4-6; LJ: 3. Smith (P) 15-2.50, 4. Lilly Pons (N) 14-11.50, 5. Shanahan (A) 14-10.25; SP: 4. Meagan McAndrews (A) 27.6.0, 5. Riley Bucco (P) 27-2.0, 6. Morrissey (N) 27-1.50
Records: Amesbury 4-0, Pentucket 3-1, Newburyport 3-1, Triton 0-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.