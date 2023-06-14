At the end of the day, the final score will look a little deceiving.
If you didn’t make the drive down through Boston traffic to get to Walpole for Wednesday’s Division 3 boys lacrosse semifinal, and you just looked on the MIAA website for the final score, you would see that No. 3 Newburyport’s terrific season came to an end with an 11-6 loss to No. 7 Falmouth. In a battle of Clippers vs. Clippers, it’s the ones from the Cape who’ll be playing in the championship game sometime this weekend.
“Wow, they almost doubled them up,” you might think.
But in reality, when sophomore Sam Craig found the back of the net with 6:50 left in the game, Newburyport only trailed by one at 7-6. Even better, the North Shore Clippers entered the final quarter trailing by three (7-4), but continued to fight with a goal from Duncan Coir 12 seconds in, followed by Craig’s strike.
It was truly anyone’s ballgame with less than seven minutes to go.
But Falmouth (16-6) — which impressively beat No. 2 Pentucket in the Elite 8 to even get to Wednesday’s game — closed the same way it did against the Panthers. Cole Gaudet and Jackson Falcone scored back-to-back to make it 9-6 with 2:30 left, and the Cape Clippers added a pair of goals in the final minute when Newburyport (15-6) was pressing.
While it was close throughout, Falmouth never trailed.
Matthew Shea opened the scoring, but Newburyport tri-captain Jack Hadden responded with a goal. Oliver Partridge and Zach McHugh traded tallies, but a strike from Jackson Falcone put Falmouth up 3-2 after the first quarter. It led to being a 4-4 game at halftime, as sophomore Colin Fuller scored twice sandwiched around a goal from Colin Snow-Revenaugh.
The third quarter, however, was controlled by Falmouth.
Partridge and Falcone went back-to-back to make it a two-goal game, and a tally from Partridge with two seconds left in the quarter made it 7-4 and threatened to be a back-breaker for Newburyport. But as they have all season, the North Shore Clippers fought until the end.
They just came up a little short.
They’ll of course be some turnover for Newburyport, as Albany commit Hadden, St. Lawrence commit Will Gagnon and senior goalie Chris Salvatore will be big losses defensively. and on the other side of the ball, McHugh, Ryan Philbin and Oliver Pons are all high-scoring seniors who are graduating out.
But there’s plenty of youth on the roster, and the Clippers will certainly be back in contention come next spring.
Falmouth 11, Newburyport 6
Division 3 Semifinals
Goals: F — Jackson Falcone 3, Matthew Shea 2, Oliver Partridge 3, Colin Snow-Revenaugh, Cole Gaudet, Kele Gregory; N — Colin Fuller 2, Jack Hadden, Zach McHugh, Duncan Coir, Sam Craig
Saves: N — Chris Salvatore
Falmouth (16-6): 3 1 3 5 — 11
Newburyport (15-7): 2 2 0 2 — 6
