At first, Kaylie Dalgar didn’t think it was going to be possible.
At Saturday’s 22nd annual Clipper Relays at Maudslay Park — the “kickoff to the cross country season” for so many schools around the area — Dalgar watched as her teammate, Kate Conover, ran up the final hill and towards the area to pass off the baton one last time. A junior, Conover had just put together a solid two-mile leg, following in the footsteps of freshman Susan Wisniewski who started out the three-girl unit strong as the opener.
There was only one problem.
Dalgar and Pentucket were in fourth after the second handoff, and host Newburyport’s stellar team of Abby Kelly, Bristol Banovic and Blake Parker were well out in first and had completed their second handoff a good 30 seconds prior. All told, it was a race that appeared to be well in the books after the second leg.
But not so fast.
Minutes after that final handoff, the first jersey to emerge from the woods and head towards that final hill was a green one. It was Dalgar. The three-time Daily News All-Star had incredibly caught the pack of three teams ahead of her, and crossed the finish line first in 37:20 before immediately collapsing to the ground to catch her breath after an epic anchor leg run.
Trailing by 30 seconds heading in, Dalgar and Pentucket somehow won by 40.
Newburyport finished second in 38:01.
“It was like right at the mile mark I passed her,” said Dalgar, who not-so-surprisingly projects as the top female cross country runner in the area this fall.
“At the beginning, when I saw Kate coming through and we were in fourth place, I really didn’t think it was possible. (Newburyport) was really far ahead of us. But I just kept pushing and eventually I knew that I could get there. I just pushed myself and got her at the mile mark.”
For the Pentucket girls, it was their third straight Clipper Relay title.
And Dalgar has been a member of all three winning teams.
Her freshman year she was running with Emily Rubio and Kate’s older sister, Audrey, and last fall it was Dalgar, the older Conover and Libby Murphy racing to first.
“It was really fun,” said Kate Conover. “Everyone said how fun it was going to be, but I didn’t realize just how much. It’s definitely a great way to start the season, especially with all of the people cheering and the whole environment coming up that last hill.”
Behind Pentucket and Newburyport it was a team from North Andover in third (38:10), followed Lexington’s top team in fourth (38:33). The Triton girls had their two top teams running close together and finishing back-to-back in 17th and 18th (43:10, 43:14).
But yet again, year after year, the Clipper Relays were a hit.
A total of 22 schools made the trip up to Newburyport with 193 total teams and close to 900 runners between both the boys and girls races. Each three-team unit ran a two-mile leg to complete the race, and for the 22nd year in a row the event acted as one of the larger cross country meets in all of New England.
“We’re always so excited to host this event every year,” said Newburyport coach Don Henniger. “It’s just been a great way to promote the sport, it’s helped out our program a lot financially, and it’s good for the kids to get out here as a team and everyone getting a chance to compete to get ready for their seasons.”
On the boys side, Lexington’s top team put together a 5:03-mile pace to finish first in 30:14. Billerica was right behind in second (30:36), and a trio of North Shore schools in Marblehead (30:51), Beverly (31:07) and Danvers (31:15) were third, fourth and fifth.
For local schools, Newburyport’s top team with 13th (32:27), Triton’s was 15th (33:02) and Pentucket’s was 30th (34:22).
