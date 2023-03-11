The Newburyport girls basketball team went into Friday's Division 2 quarterfinal game knowing it had its work cut out for it.
Which, this far into the state tournament, was to be expected.
Medfield is fresh off a run to the state semifinals a year ago, plays in one of the strongest leagues in the state, and parlayed a one-loss regular season this winter into the No. 2 overall seed in Div. 2. And as it turns out, the Warriors have quite the home-court advantage as well.
Throw all of those factors together, and it was going to take close to a perfect game for No. 7 Newburyport to pull off the upset. That, however, wasn't to be, as the Clippers saw their state tournament run -- and their season -- come to an end with a 56-41 loss to a strong Medfield team that can shoot the lights out.
"Medfield was the better team," said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. "We didn't help ourselves with all of our turnovers and the missed shots, and you can't shoot yourself in the foot against a really good team like that with turnovers and missed layups. We had about three minutes of perfect basketball, and we were in it late, but I just feel like we could have competed a little harder and tried to rise to the occasion more."
Medfield (22-1) is back in the Division 2 semifinals for the second straight year, and is looking to make that next step to the championship game this time around. Kate Olenik led the Warriors Friday night with 20 points, 6 assists and 4 steals, Annie Stanton added 9 points and 8 rebounds and Izzy Kittredge finished with 13 points and 7 boards.
Newburyport (19-4), on the other hand, is done for the winter.
The Clippers did their best to keep it close throughout, trailing by just seven at halftime and 44-30 heading into the fourth quarter. But, while constantly hovering around trying to make it a single-digit deficit, the team couldn't muster that one big run to really make things interesting.
As she has all season, senior captain Emma Foley paced the Newburyport scoring with 16 points. Fellow senior captain Deirdre McElhinney added 12 points on a pair of 3s, and junior Olivia McDonald hit three 3s and had 9 points.
The Clippers will only graduate three seniors, but they're big ones.
Foley (20.2 ppg), McElhinney (11.8 ppg) and Makenna Ward (7.8 ppg) were the team's top three scorers this winter, and have been big reasons why the program has either won or earned a share of the CAL Kinney title the past three seasons. The three leave behind quite the legacy of winning, having gone 63-17 over their four years, and have set a new higher standard for future Clippers to come.
"They set the bar higher for us than it's been in the past, and I'm proud of them for that," said Grutchfield. "So we're going to keep building on it."
Medfield 56, Newburyport 41
Division 2 Quarterfinals
Newburyport (41): Deirdre McElhinney 5-0-12, Olivia McDonald 3-0-9, Makenna Ward 1-0-2, Anna Seidel 0-0-0, Brela Pavao 1-0-2, Laney Schwab 0-0-0, Olivia Foley 0-0-0, Emma Foley 7-2-16. Totals 17-2-41
Medfield (56): Stanton 3-2-9, Blake 1-0-3, Chin 0-0-0, Cumming 0-0-0, Baacke 1-3-5, Olenik 6-7-20, Annigeri 2-0-6, Kittridge 4-2-13
3-pointers: N — McDonald 3, McElhinney 2; M — Kittridge 3, Annigeri 2, Stanton, Blake, Olenik
Newburyport (19-4): 9 9 12 11 — 41
Medfield (22-1): 12 13 19 12 — 56
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.