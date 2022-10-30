WRENTHAM — About two miles into Saturday’s CAL Open league meet, teammates Hailey LaRosa and Abby Kelly shared a quick look at each other and knew it was time to go. If there was an extra gear that either one of them could hit, now was the time to unlock it.
Turns out, both had it in them.
For the first, call it, two-thirds of the race, the Newburyport duo were locked elbow to elbow with Triton’s Erin Wallwork and Pentucket’s Kaylie Dalgar in a four-way deadlock in front of the pack.
Quite literally.
“It was really tight, and there was a lot of pushing around, too, we were all elbowing each other,” said Kelly.
But over that last mile-plus, the pair pulled away in a big way. LaRosa, who finished second at the same exact meet — at the same exact place — a year ago, wasn’t going to be denied this time around. The senior kicked into high gear to finish the 3.1-mile Wrentham Development course with a winning time of 18:47.4, which was nearly 40 seconds faster than her time a year ago (19:21.3). Kelly, as it turned out, was not too far behind in second in 19:03.4.
The duo’s 1-2 finish was one of many highlights from what was a banner CAL Open for the Newburyport cross country program as a whole. The Clipper girls won the league title with 44 points, which beat out Pentucket (69) and Triton (82) right behind, and the boys also claimed gold after their winning 34 points beat out Triton (41) in second.
You want total dominance?
Both the Newburyport girls and boys JV teams placed first in their races as well.
“We’re so much stronger than I thought we were going to be this year,” said LaRosa. “We’ve gotten more than any one of us could have asked for.”
Those who traveled down to Wrentham on Saturday saw a heck of a race.
LaRosa and Kelly have been a consistent 1-2 for the Clippers all fall, but Dalgar — a returning Daily News All-Star — and Wallwork have also had terrific seasons. The quartet were shoulder-to-shoulder for the first couple of miles, and the question became if anyone was going to seperate?
“We had a big group, about five or six girls, where we knew coming in that the competition was going to be tight,” said LaRosa. “So we’re a little bit surprised with the result, because we’re all really close in that group. But we’re excited that we got 1-2. It was awesome.”
And seeing LaRosa finally break away only lit a fire under Kelly.
“Honestly, Hailey motivates me a lot,” smiled Kelly. “I know ever since my freshman year I’ve looked up to Hailey so much, and she just keeps me going. I think by the time we get to that point in the race, we knew that someone’s got to go or it’s not going to be pretty in the end.”
North Reading’s Annalise Butler had a strong kick in the end to finish third (19:08.9) overall, followed by Wallwork in fourth (19:26.1) and Dalgar in fifth (19:32.0). Those five finished up the initial wave, and were followed by Pentucket’s Audrey Conover in sixth (20:07.1). The Clippers also got good placements from Bristol Banovic (8th, 20:34.9), Annabel Murray (15th, 20:57.1) and Violet Moore (21st, 21:43.0).
The Amesbury duo of Cambyr Sullivan (11th, 20:38.7) and Julia Parsons (12th, 20:48.1) also had good races.
Georgetown eighth-grader Abigail Porto was the JV race winner in 22:04.4.
‘Duchesne’s Revenge’ fuels Clippers to 1st
Of course, Bradford Duchesne still had a fantastic junior season for Newburyport a year ago. He was named our 2021 Daily News MVP, after all.
But winning the CAL Open would have been something else entirely.
Duchesne wasn’t able to get it done a year ago, finishing second, but he was determined to earn that crown this time around. Throw in the pressure of being a senior — his last go at it — as well as being the favorite to win the race, and there was a lot at stake.
That, however, didn’t prove to be an issue.
Duchesne put together a dominant showing Saturday afternoon. He finished with a time of 16:10.8 that not only won the race by nearly 20 seconds, but also set a personal-record time for himself at the 3.1-mile Wrentham Development Center course.
“It feels really good,” said Duchesne. “I came in second here last year, so it was really nice to come in and win this year, especially with being one of the favorites. It feels like the pressure is finally off.”
Second-place Finn O’Hara of Manchester-Essex (16:29.7) was in striking distance for the first couple of miles, as it quickly turned into a two-person race out of the block.
But Duchesne had little trouble pulling away in the end.
“I definitely thought that last mile to just try and break it up as much as possible, and I knew if I could do that it’d be hard for anyone to catch up,” said Duchesne. “So it was good, it all worked out in the end.”
Newburyport’s team victory clinched a repeat CAL Open title for the program.
In a remarkable display of depth, the Clippers had six runners place inside the top-15. Following Duchesne in first were Ethan Downs (3rd, 16:53.6), Drew Cassino (8th, 17:17.0), Ben Perrone (11th, 17:21.9), Matt Murray (14th, 17:25.5) and Michael Mohoric (15th, 17:28.6).
Plus, of course, the Clippers had the two overall varsity winners on the day with Duchesne and LaRosa.
“They both had tremendous races,” said Newburyport coach Don Hennigar. “They both set PRs here, so when you can do that you know it’s going to be a good day.”
The CAL Open title for both teams was also validation for their regular seasons. Both the boys and girls were an undefeated 5-0 in the CAL this fall, and left little doubt on Saturday who the strongest team in the league was.
“You can win the regular season, but when you win today then there’s no doubt,” confirmed Hennigar. “It’s like putting an exclamation point on it. You want to make sure you take care of business so you can officially say that you’re the best team in the league.”
Not to be glossed over, however, the Triton boys also had an excellent day.
Griffin White led the way in fifth (17:03.0), and the Vikings were all hyped up over Zach Lyon’s surprising sixth-place finish (17:09.7). The team also has strong depth, and showed that on Saturday with Cole Jacobsen (9th, 17:18.1), Sam Mollineaux (10th, 17:20.9), Parker Burns (16th, 17:35.7) and John Prendergast (17th, 17:41.4) all having good races.
Also, Triton’s Bryan Nichols won the JV race in 17:41.2.
Georgetown’s Mason Behl finished fourth in the varsity race in 17:02.1, and Amesbury’s Joe Stanton was 12th in 17:22.0.
CAL Open (Boys)
at Wrentham Development Center (3.1 miles)
Meet Results (9 teams scored): 1. Newburyport 34; 2. Triton 41; 3. Hamilton-Wenham 122; 4. Amesbury 146; 5. Pentucket 150; 6. North Reading 154; 7. Lynnfield 165; 8. Manchester-Essex 166; 9. Ipswich 197
Top area placers (62 finishers): 1. Bradford Duchesne (N) 16:10.8; 3. Ethan Downs (N) 16:53.6; 4. Mason Behl (G) 17:02.1; 5. Griffin White (T) 17:09.7; 6. Zach Lyon (T) 17:09.7; 7. Seamus Burke (P) 17:14.2; 8. Drew Cassino (N) 17:17.0; 9. Cole Jacobsen (T) 17:18.1; 10. Sam Mollineaux (T) 17:20.9; 11. Ben Perrone (N) 17:21.9; 12. Joe Stanton (A) 17:22.0; 14. Matthew Murray (N) 17:25.5; 15. Michael Mohoric (N) 17:28.6; 16. Parker Burns (T) 17:35.7; 17. John Prendergast (T) 17:41.4; 21. Duncan MacDonald (T) 17:47.1; 24. Andre Bailin (A) 18:01.0; 27. Aimon Fadil (N) 18:06.8; 29. Drew Sanford (A) 18:08.8
Boys JV Top 5: 1. Bryan Nichols (T) 17:41.2; 2. Aidan Hoidal-Bui (N) 17:46.4; 3. Theo Roberts (N) 18:18.1; 4. Bryce Martis (T) 18:25.3; 5. Gregory D’Ambrosio (N) 18:51.7
CAL Open (Girls)
at Wrentham Development Center (3.1 miles)
Meet Results (8 teams scored): 1. Newburyport 44; 2. Pentucket 69; 3. Triton 82; 4. Manchester-Essex 106; 5. Lynnfield 122; 6. Amesbury 140; 7. North Reading 145; 8. Ipswich 202
Top area placers (53 finishers): 1. Hailey LaRosa (N) 18:47.4; 2. Abby Kelly (N) 19:03.4; 4. Erin Wallwork (T) 19:26.1; 5. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 19:32.0; 6. Audrey Conover (P) 20:07.1; 8. Bristol Banovic (N) 20:34.9; 9. Libby Murphy (P) 20:37.2; 11. Cambyr Sullivan (A) 20:38.7; 12. Julia Parsons (A) 20:48.1; 14. Robin Sanger (T) 20:52.1; 15. Annabel Murray (N) 20:57.1; 17. Alexa Bonasera (T) 21:06.1; 21. Violet Moore (N) 21:43.0; 22. Sophia Clemente (P) 21:46.3; 23. Riley Tudal (T) 21:52.4; 24. Elizabeth Boelke (N) 22:02.3; 25. Olivia Gustafson (N) 22:06.0; 28. Julia Blanchet (T) 22:25.0; 29. Lily D’Andrea (T) 22:46.7; 30. Sage Smith (P) 22:47.9
Girls JV Top 5: 1. Abigail Porto (G) 22:04.4; 2. Hannah Gross (N) 22:14.3; 3. Ava Lasson (N) 22:31.1; 4. Olivia Barbera (N) 22:50.3; 5. Katherine Powers (N) 22:50.5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.